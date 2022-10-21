Maryland Indiana Football

When Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in for the injured Taulia Tagovailoa last week, he didn’t complete any passes, but he ran the offense efficiently and the Terps pulled out the win.

Billy Edwards Jr. usually stands on the sideline far from the other offensive players. He wants to stay focused on Maryland’s game without any distractions. This is how Coach Michael Locksley instructed him to soak in the action early this season. Edwards sees the Terrapins’ play call, then watches how the opposing defense reacts. He imagines himself in the role of starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, asking himself what he’d anticipate in that moment and how he would respond.

For Edwards, the team’s backup quarterback, this routine turns games into an intense few hours. Living each play, he said, makes him feel as if he’s “almost like a part of the game,” rather than only a sideline spectator. And it helps him stay ready. If Edwards needs to step onto the field in place of Tagovailoa, his first play comes as a continuation of the mental repetitions he’s taken from afar.

