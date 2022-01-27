EMMITSBURG — For whatever reason, in a game on their home floor against the first-place team in the Northeast Conference, the Mount St. Mary’s women could not sustain their intensity or their momentum.
Both gradually waned over the course of a 64-56 loss Thursday evening to Fairleigh Dickinson at Knott Arena in a game nationally televised on ESPNU that left the Mountaineers confronting a three-game deficit in the standings without the benefit of the tiebreaker as they head down the stretch of their season.
The defending NEC champions fell to 7-9 overall and 5-4 in the NEC, while Fairleigh Dickenson improved to 11-8 overall and 8-1 in the conference. The Knights were awarded a forfeit victory over the Mount earlier in the season when the Mountaineers couldn’t field a team due to COVID-19 issues.
That season sweep could loom large for Fairleigh Dickinson as the teams play out the final month of the regular season and jockey for seeding and home-court advantage in the NEC Tournament.
So, it was a bit jarring to see Mount St. Mary’s wilt over the final 26 minutes, given the importance of the game.
“We just have to be better,” senior leader Michaela Harrison confessed after the game.
Harrison played for all but two and a half of the 40 minutes and connected on half of her shots (5-for-10) for a team-high 15 points.
The team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Urbana High graduate Kendall Bresee, the reigning Player of the Year in the NEC, played for all but two minutes and finished with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting, in addition to pulling down eight rebounds.
But only one other player, sophomore Isabella Hunt, finished with more than four points. Hunt drained the first 3-pointer of her career and had 11 points, marking the first time she has reached double figures in scoring in back-to-back games.
Fairleigh Dickinson, on the other hand, had five players contribute at least seven points, led by All-NEC first-teamer Morgan Stanley, who finished with 25 points and nine rebounds.
The 6-foot-1 Stanley drained a pair of 3-pointers over the final two minutes to help put away the game for FDU.
“In the first half, I thought our energy was great on defense. We did a really good job of pressuring them and getting in the passing lanes. They had a really tough time getting into their offense,” Mount St. Mary’s coach Antoine White said. “In the second half, that kind of went away, and that hurt us. They were able to run their offense. They were able to feed their post players with ease.”
White felt his players got caught up with the way the referees were calling the game. They played more timidly on defense, fearing a quick whistle for a foul.
Hunt fouled out of the game in the final minute. But no other Mount player had more than three fouls. There was room to be more aggressive on defense.
“We can’t allow the referees to dictate to us how we are going to play on that end of the floor,” White said.
The dip for the Mountaineers began in earnest with 6:05 to play in the first half as they were clinging to their biggest lead (14).
After getting just about any shot they wanted up until that point, the Mountaineers did not score a point for the rest of the first half, allowing Fairleigh Dickinson to whittle the deficit to 31-25 at halftime.
“I wouldn’t say it was deflating. That’s basketball. It’s a game of runs,” Bresee said.
Still, the Mount never regained their full vigor in the second half and let a chance to make up ground in the NEC standings with a statement win slip through their fingers.
“They just made adjustments,” Harrison said of Fairleigh Dickinson. “We weren’t as intense on defense in the second half. That’s on all of us.”
Note: St. John’s Catholic Prep graduate Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey of Middletown pulled down a career-high six rebounds in almost 19 minutes of action off the bench for Mount St. Mary’s.
