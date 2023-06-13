Lindsey Windsor

Salisbury’s Lindsey Windsor, a Walkersville High alum, wrapped up her final collegiate softball season by winning a national award.

 Courtesy photo by Joey Gardner, Salisbury University

Last Friday afternoon, Lindsey Windsor received a phone call from her softball coach at Salisbury, Lacey Lord, with some unexpectedly great news.

The senior and Walkersville grad was about to be named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year.

