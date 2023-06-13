Last Friday afternoon, Lindsey Windsor received a phone call from her softball coach at Salisbury, Lacey Lord, with some unexpectedly great news.
The senior and Walkersville grad was about to be named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year.
“I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t believe it,” Windsor said Monday. “I mean that is, wow. I have no words.”
She had no indication that such a high honor was coming until that call about two minutes before the formal announcement from NFCA. But it’s a well-deserved award for Windsor, a two-way star who helped lead the Sea Gulls to the national championship series and best season in school history.
It was a culmination and nearly perfect conclusion to her four-year tenure on the college diamond.
“Winning the national championship would have been the best way to end the career and the season,” Windsor said. “But I mean, it was so rewarding, and I couldn’t imagine it any better.”
That’s because she paced Salisbury both in the circle and at the plate.
Windsor logged an 18-2 record with a 1.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .194 average. In the box, she reached base in 46 of the 53 games she batted in, hitting .396 with nine homers, 55 RBIs, 19 multi-hit games and 15 steals.
She said her two best games of the year came back-to-back in mid-April. The first was a three-hit effort against Stevenson on April 12 as she fell just short of the cycle. Two days later, Windsor combined with teammate Nicole Ortega to no-hit Cabrini.
“That was pretty cool,” Windsor said.
But what Windsor said spurred the team more than any on-field achievements was its chemistry, which she and the Gulls’ six other seniors worked hard to cultivate from the beginning of the school year.
Windsor said she felt her mentorship was the most important work she did, helping the team’s new arrivals adjust to quickly become major contributors.
“I think just leaving in that way, making them feel like they have everything they need to be successful is really what helped us the most,” Windsor said. “One of my teammates came up to me and said, ‘Thank you for teaching me confidence.’ That’s just everything I needed to hear. That’s what I want to take away from playing here at Salisbury.”
She’s left that legacy off the field, and the national player of the year honor secures her place as one of the on-field greats both at Salisbury and across the country.
Windsor has an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic that she could take, but she said she’s not planning to use it. She will instead pursue a nursing degree at Salisbury. Thus, she’s going out on top.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Windsor said.
