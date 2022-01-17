Malik Jefferson matched a season-high with 16 points, while nine Mount St. Mary’s players scored Monday as the Mountaineers defeated Merrimack 57-50 in North Andover, Massachusetts.
The Mount men (6-10, 2-4 Northeast Conference) came up with a big defensive effort in the second half to secure the victory, holding Merrimack to 20 points on 34.5 percent shooting, including a 0-for-11 from 3-point range. The Mount held Merrimack scoreless over the final 4 minutes, 49 seconds of the game to seal the win.
Leading 31-30 at the break, the Mount still held a one-point advantage midway through the second half after Mezie Offurum hit 1-of-2 at the line. Merrimack countered with the next four points on a Mikey Watkins drive and a Malik Edmead jumper.
Offurum then sparked a 10-0 run that gave the Mount its biggest lead of the game, sinking a pair of free throws ahead of a driving layup that put the Mount back on top 47-46.
Jaylin Gibson then drained a 3-pointer, his third of the game, for a four-point advantage and Josh Reaves capped the run with a corner triple on a feed from Jefferson that pushed the lead to 53-46 with 5:32 left.
Merrimack did not go away, getting back-to-back buckets from Watkins and Edmead to make it 53-50 with 4:49 remaining.
However, the Edmead basket wound up being the final points of the game for Merrimack as the Mount held the Warriors to 0-for-7 shooting from the field to close out the contest.
Nana Opoku scored in the paint with 3:12 left to make it 55-50. He then went 1-for-2 at the line with 40 seconds left for a six-point lead. Deandre Thomas hit 1-of-2 at the line with 12.7 seconds left to close out the scoring.
Jefferson added nine rebounds.
Gibson hit 3-of-5 from three-point range for nine points while adding four rebounds. The freshman is shooting 45.8 percent (11-of-24) from beyond the arc this season.
Facing the NEC’s top team in forcing turnovers, the Mount committed just 10 miscues in the game and held a 13-6 advantage in points off turnovers in the game.
Minor led Merrimack (8-10, 4-2 NEC) with 15 points. Edmead added 12 points and nine boards. Ziggy Reid chipped in a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Watkins scored 11 points.
With the win, the Mount finished with a 2-2 record on its four-game road trip. They’ll play at home for five of their next six games, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday against Sacred Heart.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 78, Merrimack 70
Senior guard Michaela Harrison set Mount St. Mary’s all-time record for 3-pointers and the Mountaineers led almost the entire game on the way to a victory over Merrimack at Knott Arena.
The Mount improved to 5-8 (3-3 NEC) thanks to 3-1 mark across the homestand.
Harrison wasted no time hitting the historic mark, nailing the first shot of the contest 15 seconds in. The triple was the 238th of her career, surpassing Myriam Baccouche’s record set in 2004. She hit three more in the contest and finished with 14 points.
Kendall Bresee missed her fourth consecutive double-double by a rebound, but led the team with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jessica Tomasetti had a banner outing with 16 points, including a career-high 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Freshman Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey totaled eight thanks to a pair of treys, and graduate student Tess Borgosz enjoyed a strong first half of seven points and five rebounds.
As a team, the Mount hit more than half their shots for the third time this season, making 53.8 percent (28-52).
Merrimack received a game-high 22 points from Kate Mager and double-figure scoring efforts from Teneisia Brown, Mayson Kimball and Paige McCormick. The Warriors fell to 4-10 (2-4 NEC).
