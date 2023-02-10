EMMITSBURG -- He's been such a mainstay on the court for the Mount St. Mary's men over the last five seasons that it was strange and almost jarring not to see Malik Jefferson out there for the last five weeks.
The 6-foot-9 forward, who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted due to the pandemic, dislocated his shoulder going after a loose ball in a victory at Canisius on Jan. 2.
"I was diving for a ball. A dude bumped me, and it popped out," Jefferson said after the Mountaineers' 72-65 loss to Siena on Friday night at Knott Arena.
Jefferson's return gave the Mount (8-17, 4-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) an emotional lift after his nine-game absence. But he alone could not save the team from its season-long problem of poor execution down the stretch.
After overcoming an early nine-point deficit, Siena (16-9, 10-4 MAAC) was the more physical and the more poised team, and the Saints simply made more plays when they needed them to remain a game back of first-place Rider in the conference standings.
Down three points with 38.5 seconds to play, Mount St. Mary's allowed a breakaway dunk off an inbounds pass and turned it over on an inbounds pass to wipe away any chance it had to win.
The Mountaineers have lost 13 of their last 17 games and fell to 1-6 at home in MAAC games.
"We didn't come up with the plays down the stretch that you [need]," Mount coach Dan Engelstad said, echoing a season-long theme.
Junior guard Dakota Leffew connected on four of six 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 20 points, while leading scorer Jalen Benjamin added 16 as the only Mount St. Mary's scorers in double figures.
Jefferson, the Mount's all-time leading rebounder, finished with eight points and four rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.
He admitted his conditioning was not yet where it needed to be, and he was still getting used to the brace on his left shoulder that restricts its movement.
"I've got a lot of work to do, but it felt good to be back out there," Jefferson said.
Asked how long it might take to be playing more like himself, Jefferson said, "Next game," referring to Sunday's 2 p.m. contest in Connecticut at MAAC rival Fairfield.
Even if it's not that early, there are three weeks left in the regular season for him to round into top form.
"Malik does so much for us on both ends of the [floor]," Engelstad said. "He's not in shape right now. But we are going to get him there. And it's a huge lift for our team as we approach the most important part of college basketball with the end of February and March coming up."
