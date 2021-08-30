Larry D. Johnston will take over as Frederick Community College’s new Director of Athletics, effective Sept. 7, in a position that has been marked by turnover since 2018.
Johnston will manage and lead a Cougars athletic program that includes seven teams. He was most recently commissioner of the Texas Trinity League in San Antonio, and he has worked in athletics at several other schools in Texas, California and Iowa, including stints as interim athletic director at Sterling Classical School (Texas) and as athletic director of the Texas Christian Athletic League.
“We were extremely impressed with both the extensive collegiate athletic experience and the academic philosophy that Larry Johnston brings to his professional roles,” said Dr. Thomas H. Powell, interim president of FCC, in a release from the school.
Johnston will be FCC’s third AD in the past three years. He takes over for Chad Smith, who was hired in 2018. Smith had replaced Shawn Noel, who resigned after six months in the position. Noel got the job after Rodney Bennett stepped down to focus on coaching baseball at FCC.
Johnston is a former college track and field athlete. A hammer thrower at Azusa Pacific University, he was a five-time academic All-American and won an NAIA national championship.
FCC fields teams in baseball, men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s soccer, volleyball and softball.
Also Monday, FCC announced that Bennett, in addition to his role as the Cougars baseball coach, will serve in the new position of Athletic Academic Advisor.
In this role, Bennett will mentor all of FCC’s student-athletes by helping them complete their degrees and assisting them with transfers to four-year schools.
