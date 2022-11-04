Makayla Daniels and Saylor Poffenbarger, two of the best girls basketball players in Frederick County history, have crossed paths on the court many times over the years.
After playing AAU ball with Saylor's brother, Reese, Daniels eventually was Saylor's AAU teammate.
They played against each other several times in high school as members of rival teams, Daniels at Frederick and Poffenbarger at Middletown.
"Basketball in Maryland is kind of like a small world," Daniels said. "So we have been practicing or working out, doing stuff, I feel, like all through before high school. We were teammates and opponents."
When both ventured into the higher-profile world of big-time, Division I women's basketball, they seemed destined to be opponents. Daniels went to Arkansas and, two years later, Poffenbarger headed to UConn.
But last November, Poffenbarger transferred to Arkansas, where she would be reunited with Daniels. Those two will officially join forces at the collegiate level for the first time this season, which begins Monday when the Razorbacks play at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Daniels, a senior who won Arkansas' starting point guard job as a freshman, is the established floor general whose experience, confidence and array of skills make her the team's trusty leader.
Poffenbarger, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman guard, is looking to use her mismatch-creating blend of outside shooting and post play to begin flourishing at the collegiate level.
They're at vastly different stages in their college careers. But, as they expressed in a joint phone interview conducted after an Oct. 19 practice, they're glad to be on the same side. And both hope to help the Razorbacks reach the NCAA tournament for the third straight season.
"I think now that we can put our talents together, it's been fun because it's just a different perspective," Poffenbarger said. "Normally I'm scouting her, not complementing all the things she does good."
Daniels joked that with Poffenbarger as a teammate, she would no longer be the only Razorback to get shocked responses when people learn she's from Maryland, a rarity for Arkansas' women's hoops team.
"Our first two players from Maryland ever in our school history, and they grew up playing against each other," said Arkansas Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors, who saw the Frederick County products face each other in high school. "I've been there when they've played head to head, and now it's great to have 'em in the same uniform."
Arkansas assistant coach Lacey Goldwire played a role in making that happen.
'There's comfort here'
Goldwire connected with Daniels when she was Iowa's recruiting coordinator. And after joining Neigbors' staff, she suggested the Frederick prospect visit Arkansas.
As for Poffenbarger, her mother, Amy, is Goldwire's godmother, prompting Saylor to refer to Goldwire as her godsister. Amy and Goldwire's mother, Tami, became close friends after meeting in Oklahoma City during the 1990s.
While Daniels headed to the Fayetteville college directly out of Frederick High, Poffenbarger committed to UConn and joined the Huskies in January 2021 after graduating from Middletown a semester early.
Poffenbarger saw scant action in 12 games with UConn during the 2020-21 season, and she didn't play any games the following season. One day after UConn's win over Arkansas Nov. 14, 2021, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma announced that Poffenbarger was transferring from the Storrs, Connecticut, school.
Poffenbarger attended the Razorbacks' 65-58 home victory over SMU on Nov. 22.
"Then she told us after the game that she had committed [to Arkansas]," Daniels said.
Poffenbarger said she had nothing against UConn. She just saw Arkansas as a better fit. There were some familiar faces, and she'd play in an offense that grouped players broadly — dividing them into perimeter or inside-the-arc players — instead of confining them to specific positions.
"I think that being at Arkansas, you get to play in a free offense and obviously there's comfort here," she said. "Having Lacey here as the assistant coach and having Makayla and having been recruited by them before, I knew coming here there was going to be comfort and support, and that obviously is very nice to have."
Poffenbarger said she feels like she's getting her confidence back.
"I lost some confidence in the things I did best," she said. "And so being here, you're with a coaching staff that always believes in you."
Daniels knew what kind of player the Razorbacks were getting. She guarded Poffenbarger in high school, gaining first-hand experience of how tough it could be to go up against a considerably taller guard.
"I can say that it definitely prepared me for coming to the SEC and playing against bigger people," said Daniels, who is now 5-foot-8.
Their first head-to-head high school matchup came on Dec. 5, 2017, when Daniels was a junior and Poffenbarger was a freshman making her varsity debut. Their last one came in the Central Maryland Conference championship game on Feb. 19, 2019, weeks before Daniels, a senior, led the Cadets to their third straight Class 3A state title, while Poffenbarger, a sophomore, led the Knights to the Class 2A state final.
While Daniels was enjoying a fine freshman year at Arkansas the following season, Poffenbarger led the Knights on another deep postseason run. But after reaching the state semifinals, Middletown's shot at a state title was dashed when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the rest of the MPSSAA postseason.
That was Poffenbarger's last high school season. Now, the Razorbacks hope to utilize her inside-outside game, including an ability to hit shots from three feet or 30 feet.
"She can take somebody off the dribble, she can post them up," Daniels said. "She's going to cause a lot of mismatch problems for our opponents this year. So, just to have that true big guard on our roster now, it's definitely going to help us."
Even though Poffenbarger couldn't play games after transferring last season, Neighbors said she helped the team in practices by allowing them to face a big guard, something they can now turn loose on opponents.
"That's just a weapon for us, it's a matchup problem for most everybody on our schedule," he said. "There's a few teams, you see South Carolina, they're going to have kids her size at her position, but her size to skill ratio is pretty rare. I think that's what makes her special. She's got the size, she's got the speed, she's got the strength, which is not something that a lot of kids have developed."
Poffenbarger played 26 minutes in Arkansas' scrimmage over Division II Arkansas-Fort Smith on Wednesday. She had six points, shooting 2 of 5 from 3-point range, with six rebounds and four assists.
Asked Oct. 19 about her progress, Poffenbarger said, "I feel like I'm growing and I'm getting better every day."
'She's got that swagger'
Daniels is still getting better, too, which is saying something for a player who made an immediate impact at Arkansas.
"She was as ready of a freshman as I've ever coached," Neighbors said. "Her youth coaches, her summer, travel and high school coach, and just the job that her mom and dad did raising her had her ready to move away from home and handle it, had her prepared to handle adversity when it hit, and as a result, she came in and won the starting role as a freshman, which is really hard to do at any level, much less in the SEC."
Last season, Daniels averaged career-bests of 14 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 30.1 minutes a game.
"I feel like she's pretty versatile for a point guard," Poffenbarger said. "She can drive in against anyone and shoot the ball and then she's really good on defense, she's really aggressive. She's also a really good leader, and for our team, that's really important."
Rattling off all of Daniels' assets, Neighbors pointed out how she was one of the team's top 3-point shooters as well as a dependable board crasher. The latter even made him alter how he used the Frederick grad.
"I used to make her sprint back to transition, but then I realized what a good rebounder she was," he said.
Like any coach, Neighbors values Daniels' leadership qualities. Known as more of a do-it-by-example leader in the past, Daniels is now more vocal, the kind of player who teams tend to lean on in crunch time.
"A little more confident every single year to the point that she's got that swagger of confidence that you have to have to succeed in this league," he said. "She still hasn't crossed that line, she's nowhere close to cocky. I wish she were, at times, a little more. But still the same kid, just very humble, do what is asked of her, fulfill her role to the best of her ability."
Asked how her game has grown, Daniels herself mentioned that she now plays with more confidence, and she embraces being a leader.
"I'm more of a floor general. I just have a different poise about me now," she said. "I don't let things get me flustered in games anymore, and I also think I'm mature. I don't let stuff frustrate me that shouldn't frustrate me — you know, the refs, opponents. I kind of just keep a level head."
This might not be the last year the Frederick County products play together at Arkansas. Thanks to the COVID pandemic, Daniels still has a year of eligibility after this season, and she said she plans to use it.
But for now, all that matters is this season.
"Practices seem like a week long each day just because there's no games to break them up," Daniels said. "It's been very competitive, and I think everyone's getting excited for the start of the season."
