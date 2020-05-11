Julian Reese, a four-star forward from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, committed to play basketball at Maryland. Reese, a Class of 2021 recruit who announced his decision on social media Sunday, is in line to join his sister, Angel, ESPN’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2020, in College Park.
“Happy Mother’s Day Ma,” Reese wrote on Instagram. “I’m going to college for free! Pack your stuff and move down [to] College Park to see both of the stars you created.”
Reese, a 6-foot-9 power forward, is the No. 104 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2021 and the fifth-best player in Maryland, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
Reese is the first commitment in Maryland’s 2021 class, and his decision marks a key recruiting win for Coach Mark Turgeon. College coaches have not been able to host recruits on campus during the novel-coronavirus pandemic and have relied on virtual meetings.
Maryland has established a pipeline of top players from Baltimore staying in the state to play for the Terps. Forward Jalen Smith, who declared for the NBA draft last month, and rising senior guard Darryl Morsell played at Mount Saint Joseph. Assistant coach Bino Ranson was the lead recruiter for Smith, Morsell and Reese.
While Reese will offer a significant boost for the Terps beginning in 2021-22, the program is still searching for players to bolster its frontcourt next season. In addition to Smith’s departure, four forwards have decided to transfer since the start of this past season, leaving Chol Marial, Donta Scott and Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton as the only frontcourt players on the roster.
