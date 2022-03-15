The Frederick Keys have a new bench boss.
The organization named Joe Oliver its new manager on Tuesday. He is the second person to lead the team since it moved to the MLB Draft League for the 2021 season, replacing Derrick May.
Oliver most recently coached the collegiate summer league Bluefield Ridge Runners in 2021. Before that, he managed three minor league teams — the Portland Sea Dogs, the Salem Red Sox and the Lowell Spinners.
Before managing, Oliver had a 12-year major league career, appearing in over 1,000 games and hitting 142 home runs. He helped the Cincinnati Reds win the 1990 World Series, driving in the winning run in Game 2 of that set.
Oliver will be joined by hitting coach Ángel Sánchez and pitching coach Dennis Rasmussen.
The Keys open their season June 2 against the Trenton Thunder at Nymeo Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.