The Frederick Keys’ first official roster for their inaugural season in the MLB Draft League was released Sunday, and it includes players from across the United States, as well as Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.
These 26 players — all college juniors and seniors — are likely to be with the Keys for the next few months in hopes of improving their standing in the eyes of big league scouts, thereby enhancing their chances at being selected in the 20-round MLB draft, which happens from July 11-13.
Frederick, managed by former journeyman big leaguer Derrick May, opens with a two-game series at the Trenton Thunder on Monday and Tuesday before returning to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium for its home opener Wednesday against the West Virginia Black Bears.
What follows is a list of the players on the Keys’ opening-day roster, including where they last competed in college and noteable statistics from their most recent season.
Pitchers
Francois Castillo, right-hander, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, John Logan Junior College (Illinois);
Anthony Defrancesco, right-hander, 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Arizona Christian;
Brock Gilliam, right-hander, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Washburn (Kansas), 7-2, 3.89 ERA, 110 strikeouts;
Luis Guerrero, right-hander, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Chipola College (Florida), 6-2, 3.72 ERA, 95 strikeouts;
Ronan Kopp, left-hander, 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, South Mountain Community College (Arizona), 0-1, 2.84 ERA;
Dwayne Marshall, right-hander, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Felician University (New Jersey), 1-3, 8.28 ERA;
Sebastian J Perez-Florez, left-hander, 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, American School en Bayamon (Puerto Rico);
Darien Smith, right-hander, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, East Florida State, 6-5, 5.27 ERA, 103 strikeouts;
Will Stevens, right-hander, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Iowa Western, 4-0, 2.28 ERA;
Nick Stewart, right-hander, 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, James Madison, 1-2, 3.33 ERA;
Peyton Zabel, right-hander, 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, Iowa Western, 8-2, 1.87 ERA.
Catchers
Cy Kerber, 6-foot, 195 pounds, Morton College (Illinois);
Rene Lastres, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Calvary Christian Academy;
Lucas Aod Torres-Vazquez, 5-10, 190 pounds, Toritos Academy (Puerto Rico).
Infielders
Kordell Brown, 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, Delta College;
Tito Fuentes, 6-foot, 200 pounds, Sonoma State University (California);
Nick Hernandez, 6-foot-, 230 pounds, UT Permian Basin (Texas), .368, 10 home runs, 10 doubles, 46 RBIs;
Jack Hines, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, McHenry County College (Illinois), .452, 10 homers, 69 RBIs, 16 doubles; five triples;
Yareb Martinez, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Georgetown, .177, two doubles;
Eddie McCabe, 6-foot, 205 pounds, Georgetown, .263, two doubles; one home run, eight RBIs;
Hector G. Nieves, 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Puerto Rico Baseball Academy;
Alex Ulloa, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Calvary Christian Academy.
Outfielders
Domonique Collie, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Weber International (Florida), .267, nine doubles, seven triples, 41 RBIs;
Anthony Herron Jr., 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, John Logan Junior College (Illinois), .376, 16 home runs, 55 RBIs, 17 doubles, five triples;
Max Ryerson, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Golf Coast State College (Florida);
Kameron Wells, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Dyersburg State Community College (Tennessee), .316, nine home runs, 33 RBIs.
