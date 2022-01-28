Thomas Johnson High graduate Branden Kline was inducted into the University of Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
“Charlottesville [Virginia] and the Virginia program have opened so many doors for me and my family, and I am forever grateful,” Kline said in an Instagram post Friday recognizing the honor.
Kline, one of the biggest baseball success stories in Frederick County history, retired from professional baseball at the age of 29 last January after spending eight years in the Baltimore Orioles organization, including the last two as a relief pitcher for the Major League club.
He was 1-4 overall with a 5.48 ERA over 46 innings in 37 relief appearances for the Orioles over parts of two big-league seasons.
Kline earned the opportunity to pitch for the Orioles at Virginia, where he was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference reliever in 2011 and a two-time ACC All-Academic Team selection in 2010 and ’12.
During the 2011 season, Kline tied the ACC single-season saves record and set the University of Virginia single-season saves record with 18. The mark has since been surpassed.
Kline’s 21 saves rank as the third-most in Virginia baseball history and in the top 15 in ACC history.
He was selected in the second round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft (No. 65 overall) by the Orioles, becoming the first player from Frederick County to ever be selected that high, after previously being drafted in the sixth round (No. 198 overall) right out of high school by the Boston Red Sox in 2009.
Instead of signing with the Red Sox, his favorite team growing up as a kid, he chose to go to Virginia, where a full scholarship awaited, and become the first member of his family to go to college.
The Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame was established in 2017 with a 15-member inaugural class. Kline is one of 28 members in the Hall of Fame, including the five other players that were inducted with him Thursday.
“I now look forward to taking my place in the bleachers, cheering on the next group of Wahoos!” he said to conclude his Instagram post.
