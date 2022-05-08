Middletown’s girls lacrosse team and Urbana’s boys lacrosse team each won their second consecutive Central Maryland Conference championships Saturday at Hood College.
The Knights defeated Linganore 13-8 just two days after the Lancers had handed them a 13-12 home loss on a goal in the final minutes by Meg Hummel.
“One of the things we needed to do was get settled and play our game,” Middletown coach Tyler White said. “Linganore did a great job the other night of getting us out of our game plan.”
Julia Harris and Bella Dos Santos led the scoring for the Knights. Harris had four goals and an assist, while Dos Santos finished with three goals and two assists.
Ellery Bowman added three goals, and Amy Grace Bizzell finished with two goals and two assists for Middletown.
“I think we won the first five draws,” White said. “That played a factor. It gets us rolling going and builds some confidence.”
For Linganore, Leah Doy scored three goals, while Hummel added two.
The Urbana boys, meanwhile, rolled past Middletown 15-6 on the strength of five goals and two assists from Gavin McKay.
Hunter Bryant netted four goals, while Dylan Lange added three for the Hawks. Goalkeeper Carter Berg, meanwhile, made six saves.
For Middletown, Judd Boniface finished with two goals and one assist, while Everett Derwin added a pair of goals.
These were the first spring CMC championship games played since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the CMC baseball championship will be played at Frederick Community College between Urbana and Catoctin at 5 p.m.
The CMC softball championship will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hood College. That matchup is yet to be officially determined, though it is likely that Catoctin will wind up facing Linganore.
Women’s Lacrosse NEC Championship Mount St. Mary’s 15, Bryant 13For the second consecutive year, Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse heads to the NCAA Tournament following a victory over the host and top seed, Bryant, in the Northeast Conference Championship.
Sparked by the tremendous effort of Dani Donoghue, who scored seven goals on 10 shots, the Mount converted more than 50 percent of their shots at the net (15-for-27). Goalkeeper Madison Bradley earned the victory thanks to 15 saves. Multi-goal efforts also came from midfielder Zoe Hurlburt and attacker Erin Anderson.
Donoghue’s seven for the game brought her tournament total to 11, which set a NEC Tournament record.
The mark beat the previous total of 10, set by Ashley Staines of UMBC in 2000.
Four Mountaineers received All-Tournament honors — Donoghue (MVP), Bradley, Abigail Zeigenfuse, and Margaret Lonergan. The title is the fourth in Mount St. Mary’s history as a conference member, joining the 2004, 2005 and 2021 squads.
“I’m overjoyed and really proud of this group!” Head Coach Lauren Skellchock said. “Dani took over the game for us offensively. This team just believed all season.
“The last two months have been hard in terms of us preparing. We were very prepared for this moment, and we stuck to the gameplan and played great defense. [Madison Bradley] had 14 saves, our offense was so poised and under control being on the road. A great, collective team effort won it today.”
