EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s has two players on its women’s basketball team that are 6-feet or taller, including one reserve player that is generously listed at 6-foot-1.
In the Northeast Conference, the Mountaineers’ general lack of size was never much of an issue, considering they had won the league title in each of the last two seasons.
But in their first season in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, it’s been much more problematic.
Their opponent Thursday night at Knott Arena, Quinnipiac, an old NEC foe, had seven players listed at 6-feet or taller.
And while it was ultimately the Mount’s shooting (21-for-71) that cost them dearly in a 75-55 loss to the Bobcats, the lack of size presented challenges on both ends of the court.
“It’s just the physicality of it,” Mount St Mary’s coach Antoine White said. “From one through five, everyone is strong [in the MAAC]. They are physical and they are big. That’s an adjustment we are still trying to figure out. Because when we match physicality, that’s when we get hit with fouls. It’s a constant game of how can we be physical without fouling?”
The top two scorers for the Mountaineers, as expected, are 5-foot-7 graduate student Michaela Harrison, now in her fifth season at the school, and 5-foot-5 junior guard Jessica Tomasetti.
They average 12.7 and 11.6 points per game, respectively.
Both players filled huge roles for the team in its run to the NCAA tournament in each of the last two seasons. And both have found beating defenders in the MAAC to be a much more difficult task, particularly around the basket, where they are often dwarfed by opposing post players.
“Post play has been a huge [change] for us,” Tomasetti said, speaking generally of the team in MAAC games.
On Thursday against second-place Quinnipiac, which is one of the hottest teams in the league with nine straight wins, the Mountaineers were outscored in the paint 44-16 and outrebounded 51-34.
The key, Tomasetti said, is for Mount St. Mary’s to stay engaged, particularly on defense.
When shots aren’t falling, as was the case Thursday — even wide open layups were being missed — she said the Mountaineers’ defensive effort can sometimes slip, as well.
“Definitely have to keep our heads in there,” Tomasetti said.
With five games to play in the regular season, including Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Knott Arena against first-place Iona (winners of 12 in row), Mount St. Mary’s is 10-14 overall and 6-9 in MAAC games.
There are games when the Mountaineers push some of the best teams in the league to the limit. And there are others when they clearly appear to be overmatched.
It’s all been a part of the adjustment process to a new league.
“Size is a big part of it,” said Harrison, the Mount’s all-time leader in games played (138) and 3-pointers made (321). “The physicality, even the speed, all of that comes into account. There are some serious, serious teams in this league. We just have to be better. ... Staying consistent is the main thing.”
