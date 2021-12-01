There were 10 seconds left when the ball was snapped Saturday, sending Josh Gontarek into what might’ve been the final route of his college football odyssey in Shepherdstown, West Virginia — a route that can’t help but be viewed as metaphorical.
Lined up on the left, Gontarek ran a deep post toward the middle of the field, where the play was designed to go. But defensive pressure forced Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent to roll to his right — trailing by three points, the precious seconds ticking, desperate to save the Rams’ season during a NCAA Division II playoff game against Notre Dame College.
In scramble mode, Gontarek mirrored Bagent’s trajectory toward the sideline, and they locked eyes. Bagent lofted a high pass that Gontarek leaped to grab over safety Bryce Sheppert, landing on his left side in the blue paint of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown with 1.9 seconds remaining.
“It was just amazing, and I didn’t even know how to feel, honestly,” said Gontarek, a 2014 Linganore High graduate who soon found himself among a jubilant mob of teammates. “I just know we have another week. It’s not over yet. ... I just want to keep this going.”
On that play, there was an initial plan. Then an alteration. There was an up, then a down. And it was last-gasp.
All of that is also a fitting summation of Gontarek’s college football journey.
It has spanned eight years and included four schools. It started with a crowning freshman year, followed by an unceremonious, self-inflicted fall. It has featured a second-chance rise, followed by an inopportune, long-term injury.
It has seen Gontarek, 25, mature into a man and assume very adult responsibilities, all the while maintaining an eye on keeping alive his grandest ambitions, no matter the difficult odds.
And, incredibly, it is ending with this third chance at Shepherd.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” Gontarek said Monday over the phone. He spoke from New Market, in the house he bought with his girlfriend — while their 1-year-old son, Kai, babbled intermittently in the background, perhaps as if he had something important to say, too.
Added Kai’s dad, much more clearly: “I definitely learned a lot of life lessons throughout this career.”
‘I don’t know if I can keep playing’
Let’s intersect it.
In 2018, Gontarek had just completed his award-worthy junior year at Shippensburg University. The 5-foot-10 receiver had found his way to that D-II Pennsylvania school thanks to offensive coordinator Jesse Correll — who recruited him while Gontarek was toiling at Frederick Community College.
FCC was a stopover for Gontarek after his first go-round as a star wideout came to a crashing conclusion at the University of Albany. He had been named Colonial Athletic Association Freshman of the Year in 2014 with the Great Danes. But less than a year later he was off the team due to an arrest for marijuana possession.
“I felt like I was on top of the world, only then just to lose it as fast as I gained it,” Gontarek said of his time at Albany.
As Gontarek grappled with his hard reality and pondered a future without football, Correll lured him to Shippensburg, where he’d just taken the OC job after a stint as Shepherd’s receivers coach. His pass-heavy offense would give Gontarek every chance at a desired rejuvenation.
“It was kind of a no-brainer,” he said. “I went with him.”
Gontarek resumed his high-level play, despite not having seen the field for three years. He caught 1,000 yards worth of passes and won Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
But he’d hurt his wrist halfway through the campaign. Not knowing it was broken, Gontarek battled through the pain. When he got the arm examined at season’s end, “it was just destroyed,” he said, because of additional damage done while he kept playing.
After surgery in January 2019, the wrist still wasn’t healed enough once Raiders camp started that summer. So he redshirted.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit, wiping out Shippensburg’s 2020 season. Soon enough, Gontarek’s girlfriend, Amanda Jenkins, gave birth to Kai.
Gontarek continued taking virtual classes toward his degree in business management and marketing at Shippensburg. He also worked a job landscaping and hardscaping — saving money for the house the couple bought in March and the bills Gontarek might need to pay if he took several months off from working to pursue his final year of football eligibility.
“I was like, I love football, but everything’s so delayed [because of COVID], I don’t know if I can keep playing,” Gontarek said of his mindset at the time. “Now I have a kid and family to take care of. It’s not easy to play football when I’ve got other responsibilities.”
On top of the classes, job, fatherhood and overhaul of their fixer-upper home, Gontarek also had to keep himself in decent shape if he wanted to take his last shot.
He’d squeeze in workouts after Kai went to bed. He’d rise at 5 a.m. and join his friend, Jesse Kreis, to hit the weights. He’d venture to the turf fields at Linganore High or Oakdale High to put himself through the route-tree — often without anyone to throw to him.
“They definitely were some long nights, late nights,” Gontarek said. “It was definitely a struggle.”
By then, Correll had returned to Shepherd, this time as the Rams’ coordinator.
“I’ve heard from other players before that he had mentioned just moving on with life,” Correll said of Gontarek. “I’m sure that crossed his mind plenty of times. I’d say there was a pretty good chance that he was considering it.”
But Gontarek reached out to his old coach, ready for one last renewal.
‘Just never give up’
Again, though, there were obstacles. Gontarek wasn’t slated to graduate from Shippensburg until August, meaning, best-case scenario, he wouldn’t join the Shepherd team as a graduate student until the season was about to start.
“There were so many hoops we had to jump through,” Correll said.
Gontarek’s first week of practice with the Rams was mere days ahead of their season-opening game, which he sat out. Fortunately, though, he was joining an offense that he already knew, except for the personnel — which had the Rams primed for a huge season.
“If he had to learn something new, it would’ve been hard for him to crack the lineup, even though he’s a really good player,” Correll said.
It wasn’t long before Gontarek earned the respect of his teammates and found his way onto the field for what has been a nation-leading offense. This season, the Rams (12-1) top D-II football in total offense with 6,877 yards, to go with 81 touchdowns.
Gontarek made his debut in Week 2, catching four balls for 108 yards. He has 55 receptions for 941 yards (17.11 average) and 10 TDs this fall, second on the team in each category to Frederick native Ryan Beach.
On Saturday, Beach’s catch-and-run put the Rams in position to create the game-winning play after their timeout with 10 seconds left. On the sideline, Gontarek’s mind was partially still on a drop he had earlier in the game that turned into an interception. He couldn’t help but start to feel the gravity of the situation — not just for his team, but personally.
“This could be it for me for football,” he recalled of the moment, “so I’m in my feelings a little bit.”
Rams coaches selected a play called Falcon, named for their opponent that day. They’d practiced the play repeatedly in the week leading up to the game — without much success.
Because of Gontarek.
“If you knew the background of this play that we called, you’d die laughing,” Gontarek said, “because I was getting yelled at all week long with this certain play.”
In practice, he kept bending his post route too far in, causing him to converge with teammate Jonathan Moss.
“Yeah, he messed it up the way that I wanted it run, and I was kinda getting on him about it,” Correll said.
But in the heat of the moment, with the final seconds of his football life possibly passing by, Gontarek performed his duty flawlessly, doggedly continuing an uncertain path as Bagent was flushed out.
He couldn’t recall a time he ever caught such a dramatic game-winner. And it allows him to play yet one more game, to put a little more tape out there for his case to gain an opportunity at the next level.
He knows the chances are slim because he’s from a small program, doesn’t have prototypical size and is quite old for a professional prospect. But there are similar success stories in the pro ranks.
“We have had NFL scouts here that have talked to him,” Correll said, “but all we could hope for is that he gets to go to somebody’s camp just so they can see him live.”
But first, Shepherd travels Saturday to face Kutztown (Pennsylvania) in the Super Region 1 final for a shot at the national semifinals. Kutztown handed the Rams their lone loss of the season on Sept. 25.
“We’re winning, and I’m happy to be here,” Gontarek said. “That’s why I transferred to Shepherd because they have a winning history, and I know they play competitive football and they always compete for championships. And I really wanted to be a part of that.”
It’s the capstone of a seven-year stretch in which he’s been through a lot. Ups. Downs. Ins. Outs. Last gasps.
When asked what sticks out most in his zigzagging college football experience, he said: “Just to never give up.”
