Linganore graduate Jackson Ambush was named a Football Championship Subdivison Freshman All-American by HERO Sports for his play this season as a linebacker for the University of Albany.
Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) was formerly known as Division I-AA.
Ambush, a redshirt freshman for the Great Danes, made 97 tackles, including 53 solo, and forced a fumble for the Great Danes, who stumbled to a 2-9 overall finish this season.
This marked Ambush’s first full season playing for Albany. He appeared in just three games and made two assisted tackles in 2019.
HERO Sports covers college football online, with an emphasis on FCS. It publishes a Freshman, Sophomore and All-FCS All-American team.
