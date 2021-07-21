Whenever the Linganore football team needed a yard last season, it often ran right behind Cole Mitchell, a hulking 6-foot-5, 238-pound senior tight end.
In fact, on the Lancers’ final offensive play of the season, Mitchell made three devastating blocks to spring teammate Brady Domroe for the game-winning 54-yard touchdown run in the final minute against Urbana.
“His highlight tape is ridiculous,” Linganore coach Rick Conner said.
Mitchell’s size, prowess as a blocker and potential as a runner and pass catcher grabbed the attention of the coaches of the University of Pittsburgh during a summer camp on campus, according to a report in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Soon after, they offered him a full scholarship, which he accepted near the end of June.
“He can run. He can catch. He can block. It can be tough to find someone who can do all of those things,” Conner said. “He is a little green in running routes and catching the ball. But he has a lot of room to get better. Once he gets on campus there, he’ll be so much better in six months. It will be amazing.”
Mitchell did not respond to numerous messages seeking comment for this story.
Conner said Mitchell could see playing time this coming season at Pitt despite a deep pool of tight ends on the roster.
According to the Tribune-Review, Pitt has 10 tight ends on the roster, including a pair of early freshman enrollees. Senior Lucas Krull is the projected starter heading into the Sept. 4 season opener against visiting Massachusetts. Training camp is set to begin Aug. 5.
In a statement released by the university, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said, “Cole had an abbreviated senior year and never had an opportunity to prove who he was as a player. He was prepared to go to IMG Academy for a postgraduate year. Fortunately, he came to our rising-stars camp and did an unbelievable job working with the tight ends.”
Narduzzi continued, “He shows great power and explosion on tape and did the same thing at camp when we watched him. A week later, he made an official visit to Pitt, and we are excited to add him to our 2021 class.”
At Pitt, Mitchell will join Tuscarora High School graduate Jordan Addison, who was a freshman standout for the Panthers as a wide receiver last season.
Mitchell made his mark at Linganore on the defensive side of the ball, too. He made 47 tackles, including 10 for a loss (seven sacks), in five games and was named the News-Post’s Defensive Player of the Year.
In May, he played for Team Maryland in the prestigious Big 33 Game against Team Pennsylvania.
