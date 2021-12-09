Jordan Addison’s progress is not just visible on the field, where he was named the top receiver in college football this season as a sophomore game-breaker for the University of Pittsburgh.
It’s also visible off the field, where there are more demands on the time of the Tuscarora High School graduate and more people interested in speaking with him.
Addison’s mother, Keisha, sees it whenever she settles in for one of her weekly YouTube binges of all of her son’s recent media appearances.
“When he started off [at Pitt], I’d see something he did [in the media] and tell him, ‘You did a good job,’” Keisha said. “He’d be like, ‘I was a little nervous’ or whatever. I tell him, ‘No, you were fine.’ And the next one he does he is better. And the next one he does is he even better.”
This, of course, follows a lifelong pattern for the 19-year-old Addison: Set a goal and go after it with all of the energy and focus that task requires, while blocking out all of the noise and potential distractions that could interfere with the process. And go about the task modestly while making steady improvements along the way.
It dates to when Addison was 8 years old and hopping around the family Super Bowl party, telling his mother, “I am going to go to the NFL ... and I am going to do this and I am going to do that.”
Without a hint of sarcasm and with no desire to placate or deter her son, Keisha responded, “Yes, you are.”
On Thursday night, the 6-foot, 170-pound Addison was named the winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the top receiver in college football. He beat out finalists Jameson Williams of Alabama and David Bell of Purdue to win the prestigious award. Williams and Bell are both juniors.
Interviewed on ESPN right after being named the winner, Addison said, “Man, it feels good. Normally, I am a cool, calm and collected guy. But I can’t hide my emotions right now.”
Addison is the third Pitt player to win the Biletnikoff, joining 2000 graduate Antonio Bryant and 2003 graduate Larry Fitzgerald. Bryant and Fitzgerald were also sophomores when they earned the accolade.
“This is an absolutely incredible honor,” Addison said in a press release put out by Pitt. “Every day at our practice facility, I walk past the Biletnikoff Award trophies won by Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Bryant. I always go up and put my hand on the trophy because it was my goal to one day win it.
“I am so humbled and blessed to join those all-time greats. I share this honor with all of my teammates, Coach [Pat] Narduzzi and my wide receivers coach, Brennan Marion. This is just as much their award as it is mine.”
Even at a young age, it was clear that Addison saw the bigger picture and was willing to do all of the little things necessary to achieve a bigger goal.
After his sophomore year at Tuscarora, Addison gave up playing basketball, which was another sport he could have excelled in beyond high school. The reason: He wanted to run indoor track to improve his speed because that would make him a better football player.
It was another small step toward his big-picture goal.
“He just wants to make it to the [NFL],” his mother said. “That has always been his goal, and he always knew what he had to do. ... He’s just stuck to it and said, ‘This is what I am going to do. I don’t care what anyone else says. This is what I am going to do.’”
Who would dare question him now?
As a sophomore, Addison authored one of the greatest seasons ever for a Pitt wide receiver.
His contributions are a major reason the Panthers are the 11-2 champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference, ranked 12th in the nation, and will face Michigan State (10-2) in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.
“You know I always dream big. But I didn’t think, going into my sophomore year, it was going to be like this,” Addison said last week in a phone interview with the News-Post. “I didn’t think it would be close to this.”
With his great hands and game-breaking talent, Addison has drawn regular comparisons to Fitzgerald, the former Heisman Trophy finalist who is now a 38-year-old NFL free agent at the tail end of what is likely a Hall of Fame career.
Going into the bowl game, Addison has caught 93 passes for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns, dwarfing the numbers he put up during his fine freshman season at Pitt.
Asked what he was expecting going into his sophomore season, Addison said, “I am not sure.”
His goal was to post at least 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. But, after hitting those numbers near the midpoint of the season, he was forced to reassess.
“I’d say my knowledge for the game is a lot more,” he said. “Just knowing defenses and being able to figure out what they do before they do it.”
In his brief time at Pitt, Addison has formed a close bond with redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is a Heisman finalist. That has helped to accelerate the receiver’s growth.
“He has meant a lot, taught me a lot,” Addison said of Pickett.
In a season full of scintillating performances, Addison raised the bar even higher in a 48-38 home win over Virginia on Nov. 20. He caught 14 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns, all season-highs, in helping the Panthers clinch a spot in the ACC championship game.
Addison called it “one of the best games I think I’ve played.” The reason: “I didn’t have any drops,” he said, ever the perfectionist working to improve his craftsmanship.
He is not one to dwell on past accomplishments. The focus always has to be on the tasks at hand and the challenges ahead.
Asked about being a Biletnikoff finalist, he said, “It means a lot. As a college receiver, that’s everybody’s dream as a kid to win one of these awards. Now that I am a finalist, it just shows me how good I am, and that I still have a lot of work to do.”
The work is what really matters to Addison. It always has. He’d be quite happy to lock himself in some film room or bury his head in his playbook and not have to worry about doing media interviews and everything else unrelated to football that comes along with his success.
But this is the world that Addison now lives in, and he is gradually becoming more comfortable with it.
“I dreamed of living this life,” he said. “This is the life that I wanted to live. Now, I am just living my dream.”
