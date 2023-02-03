BOYS BASKETBALL
New Life 70, Heritage 64
The Rams won their fourth game of the week Friday night, knocking off a previously undefeated nemesis on the road in the process.
New Life gained revenge from a loss to Heritage earlier this season.
Jaleel Ambush dropped 21 points for the Rams, including a spectacular dunk, to go with six rebounds and four assists.
Adrian Amaya contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Jack Socash added 11 points with eight rebounds.
New Life improved to 12-6 overall, 10-2 in the Mason Dixon Conference.
Middletown 41, Brunswick 40
The Knights beat the Railroaders when Jonathan Richards nailed a game-winning 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go.
Braedon Beard led Middletown with 11 points.
Ethan Genos had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Railroaders. Jackson Dudley added nine points.
Brunswick won the JV game 44-43. Eli Miller had 14 points for the Roaders. Middletown’s Britt Poffenbarger scored 13 points.
Oakdale 51, Urbana 48
In a nip and tuck game, the Bears (12-7) held on as a long 3-point attempt by the Hawks' Aaron Shoffner was too strong at the buzzer.
Gage Linton led the bears with 21 points and seven rebounds. Will Rodriguez scored 10 and grabbed seven rebounds. Dominic Nichols also tallied seven rebounds.
For Urbana (12-5), Jude Huseby hit eight field goals and went 5-for-5 from the line to deliver 23 points.
Oakdale won the JV game 53-47, led by Jakob Boonshaft's 14 points.
Walkersville 67, Williamsport 45
Walkersville jumped out to 25-3 first-quarter lead and eased to victory.
The Lions (16-2) were led by Kenyon Johnson, who finished with 18 points, seven reboundsa nd four steals. Shey Awuwoloye added 14 points. Zion Ntemi added 11 points and four steals. Shaden Hansen had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jarian Batty led the team with five assists.
MSD 41, Model Secondary School for the Deaf 40
The Orioles (14-7) trailed by eight with less than two minutes to play and rallied to their sixth straight victory when Zion Ortiz hit a buzzer-beater moments after Model missed a foul shot.
Dwayne Collins hit a pair of late 3-pointers to assist MSD's comeback.
Ortiz finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jayden Orsi-Pedersen tallied a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Thomas Johnson 61, North Hagerstown 41
The Patriots (9-9) were led by Avree Harris (14 points), Connor Roddy (18 points, five rebounds, three steals) and Ben Pearch (12 points, 12 boards).
North Hagerstown won the JV game.
FCA 27, Harford Christian 26
Harford had a chance to score for the win when the Defenders’ Tristan Vasquez came up with a steal.
He finished with four steals and 10 boards. Jonny Canning led FCA (16-4) with 15 points to go with eight rebounds and three steals.
Gabe Page seven points four boards
16-4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middletown 61, Brunswick 29
Kaylee Franklin paced the Knights with 15 points, six steals and four rebounds. Kiley Coulby added nine points. Riley Nelson contributed seven rebounds and five assists. Talia Jenkins also had five assists to go with eight points. Bre Lawyer had six assists and three steals. Kathryn DeGrange had seven rebounds with four steals.
Middletown won the JV game 50-16, with Lauren Camarote scoring nine points.
Linganore 56, Frederick 22
The Lancers (17-1) were led by Julia Mitchell with 14 points. Meg Hummel had 10 .
Maddie Porter pulled down seven rebounds.
As a team, the Lancers had 13 steals and 17 assists.
Linganore won the JV game 46-5. The Lancers' leading scorer was Bradyn MacKay with eight.
Catoctin 53, Boonsboro 20
The Cougars (13-4) cruised behind Brooke Williams’ 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Kayden Glotfelty added 10 points and four steals, while Taylor Smith had 12 points and four steals.
Catoctin won the JV game 38-22, led by Harley Fitzpatrick’s 17 points and five steals.
Williamsport 45, Walkersville 37
The Wildcats used a strong third quarter to take control after being knotted at halftime.
Walkersville (11-7) was led by Jill Silver, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. Abby Albertson had her ninth double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Addie Boram was strong on defense.
Williamsport won the JV game 44-23.
MSD 41, Model Secondary School for the Deaf 37
The Orioles (7-14) outscored Model 4-0 in overtime for the victory, getting 22 points from Jade Macedo in the win.
She added seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Bella Finkle added nine points, 10 boards, three steals and an assist. Olivia Clinger had five rebounds, three steals and a block.
Tuscarora 40, South Hagerstown 38
Laney Barton paced the Titans with 15 points. Lauren Dowdie added 13 rebounds, while Zizi Oji had 12 boards.
North Hagerstown 68, TJ 38
Dakotah Bright-Brubaker scored 13 points for the Patriots (2-16). Tamanii Littles added 16 rebounds and two blocks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Iona 81, Mount St. Mary’s 51
The Mountaineers ran into a hot-shooting Iona team on Friday night, falling to the host Gaels at the Hynes Center.
Redshirt freshman Dola Adebayo led the Mount with a career-high 13 points in his first collegiate start.
Adebayo finished 5-for-11 from the field while adding a career-best six rebounds. Jaylin Gibson, Jalen Benjamin and George Tinsley each added eight points, with Tinsley pulling down a team-high eight rebounds.
Iona’s Walter Clayton Jr. led all scorers with 20 points with Nelly Joseph Junior recording 15 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.
