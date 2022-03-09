WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount St Mary’s 14, George Mason 4
The Mountaineers won their third straight, getting four assists and two goals from Erin Anderson.
Jordan Groover tallied five points with four goals and one assist. Beanie Colson had five points on three assists and two goals, while Alayna Pagnotta tied a season-high in goals with four.
The Mount outshot the Patriots 35-14 in a rain-soaked game.
McDaniel 13, Hood 6
The visiting Blazers couldn’t keep pace with an 8-3 Green Terror run in the second half of a non-conference loss.
Laura Skorobatsch and Jess Lyons scored two goals for Hood, while Abby Burnette and Mackenzi Wright each had one goal. Mackenzie Demaio had two ground balls, two draw controls and one assist. Sophia Vilaca made 21 saves in goal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 50, ACTS Warriors 40
The Frederick Warriors staged an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to beat the ACTS Warriors (Va.) in the East Coast Homeschool Basketball Championship Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caleb Passarelli led Frederick (27-5) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Mica Kojic had 13 points, David Homans had eight points and five assists and Aaron Chew had six rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 35, Loudoun County Patriots 12
Ella Bennett had 16 points and five steals to lead the Warriors to a win in the East Coast Homeschool Basketball Championship Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Sadie Ryan had nine points and eight rebounds for the Warriors (30-2). Tay McDonald had six steals, and Janel Morrisey had seven points and three assists.
