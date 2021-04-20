COLLEGE SOFTBALL
York 5-9, Hood, 3-2
For the second time this season, the Blazers’ Cailyn Barthlow (Linganore) tied the school record for hits in a game with four, but the team fell in both games of a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader.
Barthlow doubled in the opener before erupting for a four-hit game in the nightcap. She finished 5-for-8 with two doubles and two runs scored. She became the first player since Casey Dunn in 2013 with two four-hit games in the same season.
Belle Bortner had two hits in the opener and Angela Acampora added two in Game 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s sophomore outfielder Brady Drawbaugh was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week from April 12-18.
Drawbaugh, the Mount’s leader in batting average, hit .467 (7-for-15) with a .933 slugging percentage last week. He drove in seven of the team’s 24 runs in the three-game series with Fairleigh Dickinson. The Lovettsville, Virginia, native hit two homers on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.