COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 9-6, Albright 7-2
The Blazers’ Cailyn Barthlow (Linganore) tied the school record with four hits in a game as Hood swept a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader Monday.
Barthlow went 4-for-4 in the opener. She doubled twice, drove in two and scored three times. She became the first Blazer in exactly four years to the day to record four hits in a game (Roo Saglimbeni vs. Lycoming). Barthlow walked and scored in the second game.
Belle Bortner went 3-for-6 overall on the afternoon with a walk, two runs and two RBIs.
Mallorie Hetzel drove in three. Colleen Blasko scored twice in the opener and knocked in a pair of runs in the second game.
Jordan Long saved game one and won game two. She needed just eight pitches to close out the opener with a perfect seventh. She pitched a complete game in the nightcap, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk, striking out six.
Bortner started Game 1 and struck out eight in six innings.
FIELD HOCKEY
TJ 2, Catoctin 1
The host Patriots (3-2) prevailed in a shootout when Jordan Hastie scored the lone goal.
TJ’s regulation goal came from Sydney McCarron. Goalie Lacee Donlon recorded seven saves in the win.
Walkersville 2, Tuscarora 1
The Titans’ goal was scored by Tori Hampton. Goalie AJ Almeida made five saves.
No Walkersville information was provided.
Frederick 4, Brunswick 0
Morgan Kalinowski, Julai Osborne, Sidney Tucci and Caroline Layman each had a goal for Frederick (4-2). Catherine O’Driscoll, Rae Ann Kalinowski and Lindsay DeLauder each had an assist.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mount St. Mary’s 0, Bryant 0
The Mount fired 12 shots, including two in overtime, during Monday’s home finale, but none made it to the back of the net.
Mount keeper Adam Siviter turned back a penalty shot in the second half to help preserve the tie in a chippy game that saw eight yellow cards, four for each team.
The Mount moves to 1-4-2 on the season, which concludes with two road games.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Mount’s Butler, Oler take NEC honors
Mount senior attacker Jordan Butler was named the NEC Player of the Week, while senior goalkeeper Jenna Oler was named the NEC Defensive Player of the Week.
Butler scored seven goals and tallied one assist against Wagner and Bryant last week. She scored one goal and picked up an assist in an 11-6 win against preseason favorites Wagner to secure first in the NEC. She followed up with a six-goal performance in a 20-11 win against Bryant on Saturday.
Oler stopped 14 shots against Wagner on Wednesday and allowed only six goals to help the Mountaineers secure first place in the NEC.
