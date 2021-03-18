BOYS SOCCER
Oakdale 2, Urbana 0
The Bears improved to 3-1 with goals from Sumangal Myers and Brian Wall on Thursday night.
Jack Stoffer and Ethan Daiger each had assists.
Oakdale goalkeeper Dylan Miller made three saves.
Oakdale won the JV match 3-0.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Boys
Walkersville 29, Frederick 52, Tuscarora 53
The Lions’ top five runners all finished in the top eight of the race, paced by third-place finisher Lucas Magers.
The Cadets’ Gavin Legge won the race in 19:29.4.
Kamsi Obuekwe was the Titans’ top runner, placing second.
Girls
Tuscarora 26, Frederick 30
The race was won by Frederick’s Caroline Gregory in 20:09.28.
But the Titans had a tighter pack, paced by second-place finisher Aylene Hernandez.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 91, HCA Falcons 61
The Warriors beat the Falcons, from Texas, in the East Coast Homeschool championship in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Mica Kojic led the Warriors (16-6) with 24 points, six assists and seven steals.
David Switzer added 18 points, while Tyler Lindley had 15 points. Caleb Passarelli contributed 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and six steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 57, Carolina Mustangs 54
Ella Bennett paced the Warriors (20-3) with 20 points at the East Coast Homeschool championship in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Janel Morrisey added 17 points, while Miriam Narat grabbed 12 rebounds.
Chatham County Thunder 58, Frederick Warriors 37
Bennett scored 13 points with five rebounds and three steals in the loss. Janel Morrisey scored 10 points with six rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 5-8, Coppin State 4-3
The Mountaineers stretched their winning streak to six.
Kaia Bonshock and Tori Bowles each went 4-for-6 with four RBIs in the twinbill.
In the opening game, the Mountaineers (7-11) posted a 5-4 victory on Bonshock’s tie-breaking RBI double in the sixth.
In Game 2, freshman Amaya Bowman picked up her first collegiate win in the Mount’s 8-3 victory. Kassidy Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 18, Eastern 4
Jess Lyons scored three goals and recorded four assists, one ground ball, four draw controls and one caused turnover for the host Blazers.
Hood’s Laura Skorobatsch and Rebecca Turner scored four goals apiece. Skorobatsch added seven draw controls.
Liz Connelly scored three goals and dished out three assists. She also added four ground balls, one caused turnover and four draw controls.
Sophia Vilaca made eight saves.
