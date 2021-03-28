BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
Oakdale 28, Urbana 32, Walkersville 67
Oakdale’s Justin Cherry won the race at Saturday’s tri-meet at Walkersville with a time of 17 minutes, 53.98 seconds.
The Bears’ top five included Abhishek Mudireddy (second), Lucas Shortridge (fifth), Reed Fliegel (seventh) and Jordan Patras (13th).
Urbana’s Henry Rodrigues was third, Christopher Sapp was fourth, Tommy Schupp was sixth, Markus Hobson-Garcia was ninth and Jackson Foster was 10th.
Walkersville Lucas Magers was eighth.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Urbana 21, Oakdale 37
Urbana’s Addison Lauer won the race at Saturday’s tri-meet at Walkersville with a time of 20 minutes, 26.42 seconds.
The Hawks’ top five included Ivy Coldren (third), Lyna Beraich (fourth), Ella Auderset (sixth) and Karly McDonnell (seventh).
Oakdale’s Hayley Ross was second, Aubrey Schaffer was fifth, Caylin Walker was eighth and Hailey Hallenberg was 10th.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 21, Bryant 11
Jordan Butler had seven goals to help the Mountaineers get their sixth straight win and remain in first place in the NEC.
Butler’s total tied for the most goals in a game by a Mount player since Ashley Johnson scored seven against George Washington in 2010.
Kate Kinsella had four goals and two assists for the Mount (6-2, 5-0 NEC), and Sara Moeller had three goals and two assists. Goalkeepers Jenna Oler and Madison Bradley combined for 13 saves.
Widener 19, Hood 10
Cassidy O’Neill led the the Blazers with three goals, one assist and a draw control.
Jess Lyons and Tenley Reeder each had two goals for Hood (2-3, 1-3 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth). Lyons also had one assist, three ground balls, two caused turnovers and three draw controls. Goalkeeper Sophia Vilaca had 14 saves.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Saint Joseph’s 14, MSM 13
After Mount goalkeeper Dylan Furnback’s save, Ryan Doran scooped up a ground ball and scored the game-winner in overtime to help the Hawks remain unbeaten in the NEC.
Matt Haggerty had four goals for the Mount (0-3 NEC). Joe Bethke had two goals and two assists, Luke Frankeny had three goals and Brendan Doyle had one goal and two assists. Furnback had 17 saves.
Widener 15, Hood 9
Cody Upman led the Blazers with five goals and one assist.
Bentley LeBarron had one goal and two assists for Hood. Goalkeeper Trenton Lazorchak had 20 saves.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 2-6, Stevenson 0-9
Hood’s Jordan Patterson outdueled Stevenson’s Matt Reich with a three-hit shutout in game one as the Blazers split a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader with the Mustangs.
Patterson pitched a seven-inning, complete-game shutout. He struck out seven and walked one. After giving up two hits in the first inning, he retired 20 of the next 22 batters he faced.
James DeProspero and Chris Nalley had RBIs in the fourth inning.
In the second game, Andrew Wenner went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored three times for the Blazers. Nalley and Joe Monteleone both doubled, while Nalley drove in two.
Bryant 7-13, MSM 2-4
Brady Drawbaugh had four of the Mount’s 14 hits in the doubleheader, including three in the first game.
Myles Nicholson homered in the second game, his third shot in four games, for the Mount (5-14, 1-5 NEC).
Chesapeake 4-3, FCC 1-7
Brodey Neveker had two hits, including a two-run homer, and five RBIs in the second game to help the Cougars split a doubleheader.
Justin Acal, who doubled, and Klay Cottis each had two hits for the Cougars (4-1). AJ Cieslinski worked five innings for the win, giving up three earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk. David Gingras threw two innings of scoreless relief, striking out three and walking none.
FCC’s John Cummings worked 4 2-3 innings in the first game, giving up four runs and one earned run. Reliever Riley Grant threw 1 1-3 scoreless innings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 9, Bryant 0
Amanda Berkley tossed a two-hit shutout and got more than enough offense in the Mount’s five-run second inning.
Berkley struck out four and improved to 7-4 on a day when when the second game of the doubleheader was canceled because of weather.
Lexi Donovan and Kaia Bonshock each had two hits for the Mount (10-15, 3-4 NEC).
The Mount swept Saturday’s doubleheader with 9-4 and 6-4 wins.
Hood 8-16, Albright 1-0
Cailyn Barthlow went 5-for-7 on the afternoon with five runs, three RBIs, and two walks on the day to help the Blazers sweep a doubleheader.
Angela Acampora went 2-for-4 in the first game with two RBIs for Hood (3-7, 2-4 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth), and Brandi Davidson went 2-for-4 in the second game with two runs, three RBIs, and one walk.
Belle Bortner pitched a complete first game for the win, allowing six hits and striking out seven. Jordan Long also had a complete game victory, giving up only two hits and striking out three.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Rogers leads Blazers
Mackenzie Rogers ran a time of 29.32 seconds to place second in the 200-meter dash for Hood in the LVC Dutchmen Meet #1 at Lebanon Valley University.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Ellington leads Blazers
Evan Ellington was second in the 100 with a time of 11.42 seconds, 0.3 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher, at the LVC Outdoor Meet #1 at Lebanon Valley.
Ellington qualified for the MAC Championships in the process. In the 200, he was third in 23.61, just 0.03 behind the second-place finisher.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
DeSales 8, Hood 1
Megan Carter and Skylar Wright teamed up for a 8-7 (2) win in first doubles for Hood (1-1).
COLLEGE GOLF
Snyder leads Mount
The Mount’s Jack Snyder shot a 72 (E) to get a combined score of 148 (+4) to finish tied for 13th place in the Battle at Rum Points.
Mount St. Mary’s tied for fifth place after shooting a combined 302 (+14) to have a two day total of 600 (+24).
Bucknell University placed first in the team standings with a combined 588 (+12) over the two days. Iona’s Justin Burkhamer and Bucknell’s Jackson Bussell both shot a 143 (-1) in the tournament, but Bussell birdied the third playoff hole to win the individual title.
