VOLLEYBALL
Oakdale’s volleyball teams dealt with challenges this season.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the fall season didn’t even start until March, there were COVID-related cancelations and players missed matches to participate with club teams, which operate during the spring.
Nonetheless, as usual, the Bears ranked among Frederick County’s top teams.
In fact, Oakdale ended up winning a county crown, topping previously unbeaten Urbana 25-22, 14-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-13 in the Frederick County Public Schools championship match on Thursday.
“It’s been an interesting time and a fun time,” Bears coach Jim Dorsch said.
Oakdale (6-1) only lost once, to Tuscarora, and Thursday’s final was its first meeting with Urbana because the regular-season match between those teams was canceled.
“[The Hawks] were missing some of their normal players, but it was a great match,” Dorsch said. “It was a long, tough match, but very enjoyable. Fans were on the edge of their seats.”
Elise Smith emerged as a dominant hitter for the Bears, and she delivered again on Thursday, finishing with 19 kills and four blocks. Maggie Cole (11 kills, four blocks, three aces) and Bailey Wolski (eight blocks, four kills) have been forces in the middle, while Gabby Barth (25 digs, four assists, two aces) has bolstered the defense admirably.
Jenna Harding added 19 assists and 10 digs for the Bears, and Ryan O’Neal had 17 assists, 14 digs and three aces.
Tuscarora 3, Catoctin 2
Scores: 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12 Tuscarora leaders: Julia Slivka, 30 kills, 20 digs; Katie Paredes, 50 assists, 13 digs; Christina Lockett, 10 kills blocks; Justine Winkler, 17 digs, 3 aces. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril, 20 kills, 14 Digs; Chayney Barnhart, 20 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks; Anna Belluomo, 4 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs; MeeRae Harding, 24 assists; Paige Smith, 24 assists; Lily Gadra, 5 kills.
Linganore 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-4, 25-12, 25-19. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore 10 kills, 7 digs; Amanda Cook 12 assists; Ashly Ratti 7 assists; Grace Coccagna 8 aces, 5 digs; Anna Maggi 3 aces; Piper Shields 8 digs. Middletown leaders: Caroline Ranneberger, 6 kills; Sarah Stover, 4 kills, 6 digs; Selma Depaz, 7 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Catoctin 2, Frederick 1
Jenna Zentz scored both goals for the Cougars, getting assists from Payton Troxell and Nicole Andrew.
BOYS SOCCER
Oakdale 4, Walkersville 3, OT
The Bears’ Johnathon Fuentes tallied a trio of goals, including the game winner 6 minutes into overtime, while Sumangal Myers added one as Oakdale finished the season 7-3.
Aidan Wright contributed two assists, while Ethan Simpson, Zach Kocan and Cristian Topovich each had one.
Goalies Dylan Miller and Jordan Brickner split time, with each making two saves.
Sylas Eaton, Toby Ogwulu and Mauricio Gallegos each had one goal for the Lions. Eyob Gaffigan had two assists. Senior keeper Nick Reiser had five saves, and sophomore Casey Cutshall came off the bench and made three saves.
TJ 3, Frederick 1
Carson Grove had one goal and one assist to help the Patriots beat the Cadets.
Galo Cappelletti and Hector Alvarez each had one goal for TJ (9-1). Donovan Goad had one assist. Alex Reid and Jared Escobar each had one save.
BOYS LACROSSE
St John’s Catholic Prep 7, Concordia Prep 2
The Vikings (3-1) were led by Max Piraino, who had three goals and one assist.
Griffin Sheridan added a pair of goals, while JD Nett had one goal, one assist and 10 face-off wins. Goalie Tyler Grove made 11 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SJCP 24, Catholic High of Baltimore 6
Merryn Eaton had four goals for the Vikings.
Kaylee Storm had three goals, two assists and five draw controls for St. John’s. Addison Scanlon had three goals, two assists and four draw controls. Tatum Coleman had three goals and one assist, and Maya Graham had two goals and nine draw controls.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuscarora 1, Walkersville 0
Tori Hampton scored the lone goal of the match to give the Titans the victory.
Goalies AJ Almeida and Caroline McDonald made two saves apiece for the shutout.
Brunswick 1, Catoctin 0
The Railroaders won in a shootout.
BASEBALL
SJCP 10, AACS 0
EJ Lowery threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the Vikings to victory.
SJCP’s Gabe Casteel went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Nicklaus Grutzkuhn went 2-for-4, with three RBIs. Brandon Pershin had two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Mercy 12, SJCP 1
Kaitlin Murphy had two hits and stole home for the Vikings’ only run.
Kate Delgripo doubled, and SJCP pitcher Kate Delgrippo had 11 strikeouts.
GOLF
Pallotti 11, SJCP 10
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 2-2, Alvernia 0-7
The Blazers’ Jahlin Jean-Baptiste pitched a complete-game shutout, the first of his career, in the first game of the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader.
Jean-Baptiste gave up three hits, walking one and striking out four.
Ryan D’Allesandro took the loss in Game 2, allowing five runs in two innings. Six relievers followed, with Scott Ash, Connor Leard, James Walsh and Colby Childs each throwing scoreless innings.
Jordan Patterson had two hits in each game and finished the doubleheader 4-for-7.
Andrew Wenner went 2-for-2 with a walk in the opener.
MEN’S SOCCER
A pair of first-year Mount St. Mary’s players received recognition from the Northeast Conference. Defender Gavin Watt was named to the all-NEC second team list, while freshman forward Alek Wroblewski took a spot on the all-rookie team.
The duo was among the Mount’s top point scorers this season, as both started all eight games. Watt played on the back line, assisting on set pieces. The transfer from Duquesne scored twice on three shots. He was also one of just two players to be on the pitch for every minute this season.
Wroblewski immediately impressed in his first collegiate season. The striker sent home three goals to finish second on the team with six points. Sixty percent of his shots on goal found the back of the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.