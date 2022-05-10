Oakdale’s Nicholas Novitski got the No. 1 boys singles seed for this week’s Frederick County Public Schools Tennis Tournament, and Thomas Johnson’s Madison Warren earned the No. 1 girls singles seed.
The tournament begins on Thursday, when matches will be held at Oakdale and Urbana High Schools. Matches on Friday and Saturday, when the finals will be held, will be played at the Baker Park tennis courts.
Aside from Novitski, the top three seeds in No. 1 boys singles are No. 2 Charles Lowery (Urbana) and No. 3 Ben Anspach (Tuscarora).
The No. 1 girls singles bracket’s top three seeds include No. 2 Shloka Tambat (Urbana) and No. 3 Anna Frye (Tuscarora).
Here are top three seeds in the other brackets.
No. 2 boys singles: No. 1 Javin Ahuja (Urbana), No. 2. Giacomo Rossi (Middletown) and No. 3 Joseph Kennedy (Brunswick).
No. 1 boys doubles: No. 1 Joshi/Harris (Urbana), No. 2 Zou/McKay (Frederick) and No. 3 Miller/Bliss (Middletown).
No. 2 boys doubles: No. 1 Rossi/Houser (Middletown), No. 2 Garvey/Kurian (Urbana) and No. 3 Templeton/Uddin (Frederick).
No. 3 boys doubles: No. 1 Husain/Kota (Urbana), No. 2 Bolton/Gmernicki (Middletown) and No. 3 Rotterging/Bhetalam (Oakdale).
No. 2 girls singles: No. 1 Polina Burkhard (Oakdale), No. 2 Claire Kim (Urbana) and No. 3 Priyanka Gupta (Tuscarora).
No. 1 girls doubles: No. 1 Flynn/Broder (Urbana), No. 2 Fox/Martin (Middletown) and No. 3 Riddlemoser/Miner (Walkersville).
No. 2 girls doubles: No. 1 Crogan/Rawal (Urbana), No. 2 Yeatman/Butler (Middletown) and No. 3 Pepenel/Schneider (Tuscarora).
No. 3 girls doubles: No. 1 Kaminski/Page (Middletown), No. 2 Patel/Alexander (Urbana) and No. 3 Presgraves/Razanakoto (Frederick).
BASEBALL
St. John’s 16-14, Mount Carmel 2-7
The Vikings rolled to the doubleheader win.
In the first game, freshman James Viola pitched all five innings in a game shortened by the mercy rule, surrendering four hits and striking out four.
Josh Skowronski was 4-for-5, including two doubles. David Chandler had three hits, including a double, while Kyle Pershin had three hits, including a triple and three RBIs. Griffin Puvel homered and had two hits.
In the second game, Puvel pitched four no-hit, shutout innings, striking out 10 for the win.
Shane Meyer had three hits and four RBIs. Chandler had four hits, including two doubles. Skowronski went 3-for-3.
St. John’s finishes the MIAA regular season at 13-3. It hosts a first-round playoff game at 4 p.m. Friday at McCurdy Field.
Perry Hall Christian 12, MSD 0
The Orioles’ Nathan Sheppeck had two hits and two stolen bases.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s 7, Concordia Prep 6
The visiting Vikings ran their winning streak to eight heading into the MIAA playoffs.
Keller Neuman paced St. John’s with five goals. Max Piraino had a goal and two assists. Goalie Tyler Grove had 15 saves.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood College’s Jocelyn Pfleiger was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Rookie of the Year and was joined on the All-MAC Commonwealth team by Rebecca Gottleib and Cailyn Barthlow (Linganore).
Pfleiger and Gottleib were named to the first team, while Barthlow was voted second team.
Pfleiger was named the conference’s top rookie after a stellar first season with the Blazers. She set the school record for home runs in a season with a conference-best nine. Pfleiger also led the MAC Commonwealth in slugging percentage (.685), hits (50), runs batted in (36), and doubles (tied, 12), while ranking among the conference leaders in batting average (7th, .385), on-base percentage (7th, .456), OPS (2nd, 1.141), at-bats (3rd, 130), walks (t-4th, 14), and hit by pitch (t-8th, fourth).
Gottleib was named to the first team as a utility player. As a pitcher, she set Hood’s single-season record with 121 strikeouts. She led the the conference with 153.1 innings pitched and 20 complete games.
Barthlow was voted to the second team for the second year in a row. In addition to leading the MAC Commonwealth with 137 at-bats, the senior shortstop trailed only Pfleiger on the home run chart with seven and was second in runs scored with 38.
