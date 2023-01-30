WRESTLING
Oakdale 45, Tuscarora 30
A pair of late pins by Andrew Thomas and David Ramos clinched the Bears’ win on Monday night.
106 — Sean Steinmetz (O) dec. Wyatt Flook, 7-4; 113 — Xavier Ford (T) pinned Nicky Stein, :48; 120 — Cooper Cammarata (T) pinned Mason LeCroy, :52; 126 — Cooper Van Scoyoc (O) pinned Chase Wheeler, 1:22; 132 — Cole Walker (O) dec. Brodie Burdette, 14-8; 138 — Joe Hathaway (O) pinned Dylan Cruz, 2:34; 145 — Matt Sandy (O) pinned Chris Ayala, 3:02; 152 — Jeffrey Hathaway (O) pinned Jacob Sherman, 2:43; 160 — Koen Burdette (T) pinned Vinny Palermo, :55; 170 — TyVaughn Fitzgerald (T) pinned Jason Roberts, 1:10; 182 — Andrew Thomas (O) pinned Matt Valez Garcia, 1:08; 195 — David Ramos (O) pinned Daoud Soro, 2:54; 220 — Kevin Futrell (O) dec. Matt Przybocki, 10-3; 285 — Dominic Vargas (T) won by forfeit.
Catoctin 45, Saint James 36
138 — Dylan Gray (C) dec. over Gabriel Hatfield, 11-8; 145 — Evan Burd (C) pinned Ryan Schwartzbeck, :50; 152 — Braden Bell (C) pinned Ray Zhan, 1:00; 160 — Hunter Bradshaw (C) won by forfeit; 170 — Daynin McLain (C) pinned Shawn Djirosse, 5:37; 182 — Jacob Bell (C) pinned Lliya Dinello, :30; 195 — Nathan Kovalcik (C) pinned Ashish Gupta, 3:39; 220 — Lenton Davies (SJ) won by forfeit; 285 — Alex Fletcher (SJ) pinned Brayden Bagent, 3:22; 106 — Greer Lotsikas (SJ) won by forfeit; 113 — Moses Warui (SJ) won by forfeit; 120 — Emma Taylor (C) pinned Olivia Topham, 2:21; 126 — Benjamin Celeste (SJ) won by forfeit; 132 — Danseh Yanou (SJ) won by forfeit.
Linganore 84, Thomas Johnson 0
126 — Dylan Rohn (L) pin Noah Riley, 2:58; 132 — Garhett Dickenson (L) pin KJ Price, 3:21; 138 — Sean Considine (L) pin Ethan Carr, 2:38; 145 — Nathan Husted (L) pin Justin Funes, 4:00; 152 — Peyton Pickett (L) pin Darian Glasgow, 1:41; 160 — Ben Lawn (L) pin Benjamin Adkins, 1:39; 170 — Ethan Arneson (L) won by forfeit; 182 — Chase Witmer (L) pin Jeremy Lemus, :41; 195 — Joseph Reed (L) pin Sean Foo, 1:34; 220 — Luke Riley, (L) pin Brendan Hubbard, :51; 285 — Joel Hopkins (L) pin Amani Opon, :31; 106 — Josh Arthur (L) won by forfeit; 113 — Cash Wheat (L) pin Kamilla Visokova, :17; 120 — Brennan Considine (L) pin Giovanni Bramati, 2:18.
Score: Frederick 65, South Hagerstown 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Life 101, Hancock 49
The Rams scored in triple digits for the first time in program history, with four players scoring at least 13 points.
New Life (9-6) leaders were: Jaleel Ambush (23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals), Adrian Amaya (18 points, seven steals, five rebounds, five assists), Logan Pfeifer (14 points, four assists, two steals), Kevin James (13 points and seven rebounds) and Kazeem Alabi (15 rebounds, five assists, two steals).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.