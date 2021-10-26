GOLF
Oakdale’s Elizabeth Tucci is tied for the lead after Tuesday’s semifinals of the girls MPSSAA Class 1A/2A golf championships at the University of Maryland Golf Course.
Tucci, a senior who recently committed to play golf at Division I Eastern Kentucky University, carded a 72. She shares the first-day lead with Poolesville’s Olivia Cong.
Tucci and Cong are one shot ahead of La Plata’s Shelby Herbert.
Tucci has already won the FCPS and district crowns this season.
Middletown’s Steven Hartman is within striking distance of the overall boys leader after the semifinals.
Hartman shot a 75, three strokes off the lead set by Noah Wallace of North East (Cecil).
Meanwhile, Brunswick’s Hank Adams shot a 77 and is tied for fourth with four other golfers.
The finals are Wednesday, when individual and team champions will be crowned in 1A/2A and 3A/4A.
Urbana is in second place in the 3A/4A team race, four strokes behind leader Walt Whitman, entering Wednesday’s final round.
VOLLEYBALL
Smithsburg 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-21, 25-18. Linganore leaders: Ashly Ratti, 10 assists, 6 digs; Audrey Kilgore, 7 kils, 4 digs, 2 aces; Sadie Gladhill, 12 digs; Reagan Heidenberg, 5 digs, 6 assists, 2 aces. JV: Smithsburg won 2-0.
Williamsport 3, Urbana 1
Scores: 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21. Urbana leaders: Tatiana Johnson, 24 kills, 25 assists, 20 digs, 2 blocks; Claudia Perez, 13 kills, 1 ace, 18 digs; Penelope Hiepler, 2 aces, 25 digs; Sofia Rodriguez, 10 kills, 21 assists, 12 digs. Urbana’s record: 13-4. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Jemicy School 3, St. John’s 1
The Vikings’ goal was scored by Caleb Staiger. St. John’s is 1-9.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Stevenson 3, Hood 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-22, 25-16. Hood leaders: Caitlin Ambruster, 11 kills, 10 digs; Jackie Malitzki, 24 assists, 3 aces; Robyn Reus, 12 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Messiah 5, Hood 0
Blazers keeper Gabi Dolan registered 11 saves.
