MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 96, Keystone 72
Hood’s bench erupted for 62 points as the Blazers (6-5) surged past host Keystone in non-conference action.
Will Spencer and Michael Wallace combined for over 30 points to lead Hood’s bench. Spencer scored a career-high 17 in just 12 minutes. The sophomore shot 6-for-11 and sank 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Wallace, playing just his second game of the season, scored 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting.
Jared Young returned from injury to further bolster the second unit, scoring eight points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Trumaine Strickland led the starting five with 14 points and Christopher Smalls added 11.
Garrison Linton had six rebounds and seven assists, while Will Pataki recorded six boards and five assists off the bench.
Hood led just 18-16 midway through the first half before going on 19-5 run. The Blazer took a 49-32 lead into halftime.
Hood fended off a strong challenge from the Giants to open the second half. Keystone hit its first five field goals, including three 3-pointers, to cut the deficit to 51-46 by virtue of a 14-2 run.
Spencer stopped the run by hitting back-to-back 3-point shots, sparking a 15-1 run over that gave Hood a 66-47 lead at the 13:29 mark.
The Blazers’ lead was never less than 14 the rest of the way and grew to as many as 25 on a bucket by Brian Barrett in the game’s final minute.
The Blazers dominated the backboards, outrebounding Keystone 49-30. Hood grabbed 23 offensive boards, the most for the Blazers since January 2018 (28 vs. Albright) and had 26 second chance points. The +19 mark overall was Hood’s best rebounding margin since the Blazers matched that number in November 2019 against St. Vincent.
FCC 71, Mercer Community College 56
The Cougars won their third straight to improve to 5-3.
Jaden Arrington had 21 points and five rebounds for FCC. Justin Morrisey had 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Malik Witherspoon had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 67, Lancaster Bible College 47
Tiffany Manning and Lele Wright guided the host Blazers to their fourth win of the season.
Wright had a team high 14 points along with five rebounds, three steals and four assists. Manning had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tam Stanford had 12 points and four rebounds. Philippa Clouse had eight rebounds for Hood (4-6).
Manhattan 64, MSM 46
Playing their first game as a new member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Mountaineers lost to the visiting Jaspers.
Jo Raflo led the Mount with a career-high 19 points. Jessica Tomasetti had 12 points.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Buffington wins at Liberty (University) Christmas Invitational
Catoctin’s Brody Buffington won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.28 seconds in a meet that included athletes from 75 schools at Liberty University.
Buffington edged Parkland’s Antwan Hughes Jr., who ran a 6.29.
Catoctin’s Furious Trammel placed third in the long jump and seventh in the 500-meter dash seeded finals, and Alexander Contreras was 11th in the 3,200 run.
Jepp Spielman Winter Classic
Thomas Johnson beat Oakdale by half a point to win the boys team title at Hagerstown Community College, while Urbana handily won the girls team title.
The Patriots boys finished with 69 points, and the Bears had 68.5.
TJ got first-place finishes from Luke Freimanis in the 55 hurdles (8.14) and its 4x200 relay team of Christopher Hall, Leonard Taylor, Angelo Palileo and Kalani Pu’uloa (1:38.49).
Oakdale winners were Conner Pamplin in the 300 dash (37.79), the 4x400 relay team of Abhishek Mudireddy, David Nguele, Ralph Etaba and Pamplin (3:43.32) and the 4x800 relay team of Sam Skinner, David Tressler, Benjamin Llerena and Malakai Meertens (8:46.22)
Other winners from Frederick County boys teams were: Walkersville’s Aidan Simmons in the 55 dash (6.72); Linganore’s Kyle Walker in the 800 run (2:02.79); Linganore’s Cole Williamson in the 3,200 run (10:33.70); and Middletown’s Levi Zilneus in the high jump (6-02).
In the girls meet, Urbana had 113 points, and second-place Middletown had 64 points. It was the second title of the weekend for the Hawks, who won Friday’s Smithsburg Invitational.
Urbana got wins from Angeline Amefia in the 400 dash (1:01.29), Ivy Coldren in the 3,200 run (11:44.35), the 4x200 relay team of Cora Betten, Julia Duerr, Divine Bamgboye and Folasade Taiwo (1:53.56), the 4x400 relay team of Casey Willard, Bamgboye, Betten and Amefia (4:21.30) and Samantha Heyison in the shot put (33-11.0).
Other winners from Frederick County girls teams were: Middletown’s Erin McQuitty in the 1,600 run (5:40.91); Middletown’s Ava Allen in the 55 hurdles (9.28); TJ’s Elisa Ramos in the high jump (5-01) and pole vault (12-0).
Howard County Winterfest
Frederick’s Callum Boye placed second in the triple jump in the meet, which featured athletes from 72 schools, at the PG Sports and Learning Complex.
Other top finishers for the Cadets boys were: Nashon McKinney-Spear (fifth in the long jump); and Joseph Poleate (sixth in the long jump).
In the girls meet, Tuscarora’s 4x800 relay team of Hailey Lane, Briley Sanford, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar and Nina Connors placed second.
Other top 20 finishers for the Titans girls were: the 4x200 team of Risakya Withana, Heidi Nkrumah, Marilyn Blay and Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar (13th); Rodriguez-Aguilar (14th in the 500 run); the 4x400 relay team of Withana, Blay, Rodriguez-Aguilar and Erika Cao (14th); Hailey Lane (17th in the 500); and Connors (18th in the 3,200 run).
Frederick’s distance medley team of Sofia Driver, Lucy Slagle, Yseabelle Soto and Veliciti Stone placed sixth.
Smithsburg Invitational
Urbana won the girls team title on Friday with 128 points.
First-place finishers for the Hawks were Angeline Amefia in the 55 hurdles (9.05), the 4x200 relay team of Aurianna Gladden, Haley Smith, Divine Bamgboye and Amefia (1:48.36), the 4x400 relay team of Anna Rodriguez, Keira Mistry, Jenevie Veillete and Willard (4:27.19) and Samantha Heyison in the shot put (34-05).
Frederick County winners in the boys meet were: Urbana’s 4x400 relay team of Ethan Madraymootoo, Juan Carlos Barberena, Jordan Sofon and Shelton Davis (3:37.74); and Walkersville’s Derick Tossah in the shot put (45-09.25).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSD 60, Lexington School 35
The Orioles took a 31-11 halftime lead en route to improving to 4-2.
Jayden Orsi-Pedersen had 19 points and four rebounds for MSD. Elian Zfati had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Zeke Ortiz had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
