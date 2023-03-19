MEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 16, LIU 13
Kelly Gouin had six goals to help the Mount improve to 2-6, 1-1 MAAC.
Trailing 12-11 entering the fourt quarter, the Mount scored five goals. Cormac Giblin had two goals and three assists for the Mountaineers, who scored five goals in the fourth quarter. Jared McMahon and Jake Krieger were also multi-goal scorers.
The Mount’s Steven Schmitt had eight ground balls, caused four turnovers and won two faceoffs. Connor Beals won 18 of 28 faceoff opportunities, part of 22 wins for the team on the day. Goalie Griffin McGinley had eight saves and one offensive assist.
Susquehanna 16, Hood 3
Robbie Wiley, Aidan Gilsdorf, and Aden Sievert each had one goal for the visiting Blazers.
Hood’s Alex Dudziak stopped eight shots in goal in the opening 51 minutes. Jacob Smidt had one save in the final nine minutes.
Nino Rizzolino finished with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 4, Lafayette 1
Tori Bowles belted a tie-breaking two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to propel Mount St. Mary’s to a win over visiting Lafayette in the final game of the Mount Softball Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of the Meadows Field on campus.
Elizabeth King pitched 3 1-3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up her first victory of the season as the Mount improved to 10-12 on the season. King struck out three while allowing just two hits. Starter Amaya Bowman allowed one run and three hits in 3 2-3 innings.
Kassidy Johnson went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Mount. Mariah Godde was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
On Saturday, the Mount opened with a 5-2 win over Albany, then lost 4-2 to Lafayette. Against Albany, Abigayle Perry hit the go-ahead homer in the fifth.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MSM 16, St. Bonaventure 9
Jayson Kramer went 4-for-5, including a two-run homer and solo shot, to lead the Mount on a day when the offense piled up 18 hits.
Shane Wockley also homered twice, going 3-for-4 with seven RBIs. David Stirpe, who homered, and Scott Seeker each had three hits.
Freshman Jett Slepak worked 2 1-3 innings of relief for his second win, giving up one run on one hit and striking out two.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Washington & Jefferson 11, Hood 10
With the game tied at 10, Washington & Lee’s Sarah Labovitz scored with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter to negate the Blazers’ fourth-quarter comeback.
Hood tied the match by getting two goals in 26 seconds. After Julia Gregory scored with 4:59 left, MacKenzi Wright quickly followed with the equalizer.
Wright had three goals, while Abby Burnette and Gregory each scored twice. Goalie Brooke Harper had three saves in the opening 39 minutes, and Kayla Graef had four saves in the final 21 minutes.
Mackenzie Demaio paced Hood with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Widener 3, Hood 0
The Blazers were swept 25-13, 25-13, 25-14.
Marc Fitzkee had four kills, two service aces and three digs for the Blazers. Adam Bartice added five assists and four digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.