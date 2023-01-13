GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 64, Middletown 52
After trailing at halftime, the Lions scored 45 points en route to victory as Abby Albertson scored 23 points with 11 rebounds on Friday night.
Jill Silver also scored 23, adding four steals. Natalie Meyer finished with eight assists. Addie Borman chipped in six rebounds and six assists for the Lions (7-4, 5-0).
For Middletown, Talia Jenkins had 20 points with four rebounds. Riley Nelson had eight assists, four steals and five boards. Kathryn DeGrange had nine rebounds
Middletown won the JV game 27-26. Middletown's Adria Janse Van Rensburg scored nine points.
Urbana 64, Thomas Johnson 57
Cassidy Mahaney scored 19 points, while Alanna Tate added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks prevailed.
Hannah Miles added 12 points with eight boards for Urbana. Bri Shuttlewood scored 10 points. Mahaney finished with five rebounds.
Jasmine Hardy compiled 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for the Patriots. Jennifer Lombardo added 11 points. Ariana Opazo added four assists, while Tamanii Littles had six rebounds.
Urbana won the JV game 58-20. TJ’s Leah Brown and Riley Kelly each had nine points.
Linganore 64, Tuscarora 23
The Lancers remained undefeated, getting 11 points, five assists and three steals from Trinity Lindblade.
Meg Hummel and Trysten Colburn both added 10 points. Off the bench, Delaney Andrews had seven points, five rebounds and five blocks.
As a team, the Lancers had 17 steals.
Laney Barton led the Titans with eight points. She also had four rebounds and a steal. Skylar Davis had five rebounds and five blocks.
The Lancers won the JV game 63-16. Brayden MacKay led the Lancers with 17 points.
Williamsport 58, Catoctin 42
Kayden Glotfelty scored 16 points, including 5 3-pointers, to pace the Cougars in defeat.
Taylor Smith added 10 points, while Brooke Williams and Grace Williams had eight rebounds apiece for Catoctin (9-3).
Catoctin won the JV game 47-26. Kelsey Troxell scored 25 points for the Cougars.
F. Scott Key 60, Brunswick 41
The Eagles used 3-pointers to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Brunswick was led by Cassidy Rhodes with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ryley Backer added 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. Andie Welsh added 13 boards and four assists.
Key won the JV game 59-21.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 66, Oakdale 30
The Cadets cruised past the Bears, with Elwyne Wordlaw scoring 13 points and David Dorsey adding 10.
Wordlaw added five assists, while Dorsey chipped in six boards and three blocks.
Oakdale's Gage Linton scored 11.
Frederick won the JV game 39-34.
Brunswick 54, F. Scott Key 30
The Railroaders’ Garrett Bowie scored 15 points in the win, while Ricky Cicmanec contributed 14 points, five assists and three steals.
Ethan Genos added eight rebounds, while Jackson Dudley had four assists.
Brunswick won the JV game 51-30, getting 12 points from Nate Borawski.
Linganore 72, Tuscarora 55
Ten Lancers found the scoring column in victory, paced by Jake Vollmer’s 29.
AJ Vollmer scored 14. Jake Vollmer added eight rebounds.
Camron Harry paced the Titans with 19 points. Xavier Grainger added 10.
Tuscarora won the JV game.
St. John's 71, St. Paul's 68
The Vikings had four double-digit scorers, topped by Ayden Hurley, who dropped 27 points.
Darnell Morris (16), Dorian Tema (14) and David Giandrea (10) were the others.
Williamsport 64, Catoctin 58
Robert Ruch led the Cougars with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Logan Williams added 13 points. Matt Offutt had six assists.
Catoctin won the JV game 43-36. Cooper Wiles and Ben Belloumo each had 13 points.
FCA 67, Carroll Christian 20
Jonny Canning compiled 26 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block for the Defenders (9-2).
James Bowes added 19 points with four rebounds.
New Life 88, Calvary Christian 44
The Rams (7-5) rolled, as Jaleel Ambush had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Jack Socash added 17 points with 12 rebounds and two assists. Logan Pfeifer had 11 points with five assists. Adrian Amaya had 10 points, seven steals and seven assists. Kazeem Aladi had 12 points with three assists.
