MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Hood College men’s basketball team announced six incoming recruits for the 2021-22 season, including four freshmen and two transfers.
Oakdale’s Garrison Linton committed to the Blazers in the fall. Linton averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in a shortened senior season. Blazers coach Chad Dickman believes Linton is “just scratching the surface of how good he can be.”
Garret Cox, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard, averaged 13 points and five rebounds as a junior at Glen Allen (Virginia) High School (his team did not play this year due to COVID). Dickman likes Cox’s size and shooting ability.
Will Spencer, a 6-foot-4 small forward, averaged eight points and three rebounds for Boys’ Latin School as a junior (his team did not play this year due to COVID). Dickman said Spencer is a “high IQ player” with versatility.
Troy Fulton, a sharpshooting 6-foot-4 wing from North Carolina, led his Lincoln Charter School to the state championship game as a senior. He averaged 17 points and four rebounds, while shooting an impressive 58 percent from the 3-point line, which Dickman said is Fulton’s “calling card.”
In a rarity for the program, Hood will also bring in two graduate transfers.
Bryce Butler, a 6-foot-1 graduate of Susquehanna University, averaged nine points and three rebounds last season as a team captain, helping the squad to a Landmark Conference championship and the Division III national tournament.
Jared Young, a 6-foot-3 wing, will graduate from Princeton University this spring. Young, who planned on playing on Princeton’s basketball team as a preferred walk-on this year, did not get an opportunity, as the Ivy League cancelled all basketball games in 2020-21 due to COVID.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 4, Garrett CC 1
Lane Gay and Spencer Rhoads each drove in two runs as the Cougars prevailed Tuesday.
Michigan Daub and David Antone had two hits apiece. Justin Acal and Antone both doubled.
BASEBALL
Greater Grace Christian Academy 16, MSD 9
Ethan Sheppeck had two hits, including a double, stole four bases and drove in a run for the Orioles (0-6). Elian Zfati had a double and an RBI.
SOFTBALL
St. John’s Catholic Prep 8-9, MSD 0-4
No St. John’s information was provided from the doubleheader.
The Orioles’ Hannah Weiss had two hits, including a double. Hanna Johnston-Shaw added a triple, while Lillian Froehle drove in two runs.
Reporting scores
The News-Post sports staff isn’t able to cover every game in the county. So, if coaches or team representatitves don’t see a member of the sports staff at their game, they are encouraged to email sports@newspost.com with scores, statistical leaders and other highlights by 10 p.m.
