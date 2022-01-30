MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 85, Albright 72
Hood scored 20 straight points early in the second half to defeat in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play for the Blazers’ sixth win in a row.
Christopher Smalls led Hood with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, going 3-for-5 from 3-point range.
Trumaine Strickland came off the bench to score 15 points in only 17 minutes. He went 5-for-8 from the field.
Mason Wang and Bryce Butler scored 13 points each. Wang added eight rebounds and seven assists in the game. Evan Wang matched his brother’s eight rebounds.
Hood trailed by four at halftime, 38-34, and a quick bucket by Troy Smoot made it a six-point deficit with 19:44 on the clock. The Blazers made six straight field goals, including four 3-pointers, and went 4-for-4 at the free throw line over the next 3:35 to take control.
Smalls, who scored seven points in the run, started it with two free throws and a pair of foul shots by Mason Wang accounted for the final points of the run as Hood took a 54-40 lead with 15:54 remaining.
Hood still led by 14 after a layup by Smalls two-and-a-half minutes later but an ensuing 11-3 run pulled Albright within 62-56 on a 3-pointer from Eric Chamberlain with 11:10 to go.
The Blazers scored the game’s next six points, however, and the Lions never got within eight the rest of the way.
The Blazers held the rebounding edge 38-36.
Hood turned the ball over only 10 times and outscored the Lions 25-9 in points off turnovers.
Brown finished with 14 points and eight boards for Albright.
Hood’s average margin of victory in its six-game win streak is 16 points.
The 10-1 start in conference play is the best in program history. The Blazers improved to 13-5.
With Eastern idle, the Blazers moved a half-game ahead of the Eagles into first place in the conference standings.
It was the 12th straight game in which Hood hit 11 or more 3-point field goals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Albright 59, Hood 53
The Blazers fell to visiting Albright College in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Marlise Newson finished with 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting and also had four steals for Hood. Getting her fifth double-double of the season, Morgan Anderson had 10 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
A 3-pointer by Newson gave Hood a two-point lead, 45-43 with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter. After a 7-0 run by the Lions’ Gabby Boggs and Lindsey Williamson put Albright up 50-45 with 4:39 remaining in the fourth, Hood’s Newson and Anderson responded with seven straight points of their own, including Newson’s second 3-pointer, which gave the Blazers a two-point lead 52-50 with 2:43 left in the game. Both teams traded baskets for the next minute until layups by Williamson and Rauf gave the Lions a 56-53 lead with 1:23 remaining. Albright’s Boggs put the game away with three free throws to secure the win.
Albright outrebounded Hood 37-30.
The Blazers edged Albright 30-28 in points in the paint and 29-19 in points off turnovers.
Boggs led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds. The senior added five steals and four blocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors 48, FCA 46
David Switzer hit a game winning 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to lead the Frederick Warriors over the Defenders.
Caleb Passarelli had 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Warriors (13-3). Aaron Chew had 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Greg Quire led FCA (12-3) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Bowes had 11 points and three assists, Jonny Canning had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks, and Nate Canning had four assists.
Goretti 91, Frederick 75
Jalen Bowie had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Cadets.
David Dorsey had 16 points and six rebounds for Frederick. Ivan Quijada had 12 points, and Keanu Boren had 11 points and six rebounds.
Goretti won JV game 79-63. Frederick was led by Gavin Legge and Jeremiah Burke with 21 and 16 points, respectively
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 58, Valley Thunder 22
Janel Morrisey had 16 points, 12 steals, five rebounds and four assists to help the Warriors improve to 18-1.
Ella Bennett had a game-high 18 points along with four steals for the Warriors. Sadie Ryan had 13 points and four steals, and Tay McDonald had nine points and seven assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.