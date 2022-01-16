MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 74, Alvernia 66
The Blazers improved to 6-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth, their best start in conference play since joining the league in 2012-13.
Ryan Hollwedel led the Blazers with 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Christopher Smalls had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Evan Wang had 11 points and seven boards. Mason Wang grabbed a team- and season-high nine rebounds.
Hood led just 53-51 after Malik Green hit a 3-pointer with 11:37 to play. Neither team scored for 90 seconds until a layup by Hollwedel started a 17-7 run for the Blazers over the next seven and a half minutes. He and Smalls combined for 11 points in the run, resulting in a 70-58 lead after Smalls found Hollwedel for an open 3-pointer with 2:43 to go.
The Golden Wolves hit just two of its next 13 field goals after Green’s 3-pointer.
Hood still led by nine after a Hollwedel bucket made it 72-63 with 56 seconds remaining. Green answered with a 3-pointer for Alvernia to make the score 72-66 at the 42 second mark. The Golden Wolves were forced to foul, and Evan Wang grabbed an offensive board after the Blazers missed the front end of a 1-and-1. He was fouled and hit both free throws with 26 seconds left to put the game out of reach.
Hood outrebounded Alvernia 39-32, its best rebounding margin of the season.
Behind nine points each by Jack Fricka and Trumaine Strickland, the Blazers’ bench outscored its counterparts 25-7.
Green scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 5-for-10 from 3-point range.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Alvernia 62, Hood 57
Nikki Etchison matched her career-high with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and added six rebounds for the host Blazers.
Jenelle Fields finished with a career-high 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Hood (5-9, 205 MAC Commonwealth). Brenna Ellenberger grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds to go along with a pair of blocks.
Kayla Williams led the Golden Wolves with 13 points and four rebounds.
Alvernia edged Hood 40-35 in rebounds. The Blazers held a 16-14 advantage in points off turnovers.
WRESTLING
Rebel Duals
Linganore placed second to Williamsport in the invitational at South Hagerstown, and Catoctin was fifth.
In Day Two action on Saturday, the Cougars had wins over Thomas Johnson (52-30), South Hagerstown (39-21) and Fort Hill (42-33) and losses to Linganore (65-12) and Montgomery Blair (55-22).
Catoctin’s Braden Bell (138) placed first at the tournament, while Lucas Reeder (145) and Nathan Kovalcik (182) both placed third.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors 50, Carlisle 41
The Frederick Warriors finished in first place at the Carlisle Christian Academy Invitational Tournament with the win.
Caleb Passarelli had a double-double for the Warriors (11-3), finishing with 14 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. David Homans had 15 points, Mica Kojic had 14 points and David Switzer had 11 rebounds and five assists.
Mount Airy Christian Academy 51, MSD 31
The Orioles saw their winning streak halted at 10.
Zion Ortiz had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Orioles (10-2). Zeke Ortiz had three steals, and Mepper Beshear had 10 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors win Carlisle tourney
The Frederick Warriors finished first in the Carlisle Christian Academy Invitational Tournament, beating Bedford County CIA 34-28 and Carlisle Christian Academy 45-32 in the final.
In win over Carlisle, Sadie Ryan had 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Janel Morrisey had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks for the Warriors (14-1). Miriam Narat had 15 rebounds and three blocks.
Against Bedford County CIA, Morrisey had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. Tay McDonald had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Sadie Ryan had nine points.
Mount Airy Christian Academy 61, MSD 31
Sigridura Junc led the Orioles (4-1) with 17 points. Alona Zfati had four assists and five steals.
Julia Bowen led Mount Airy Christian with 29 points.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Two Blazers qualify for MAC championships
Hood’s Evan Ellington and Jamel Mins qualified for the Middle Atlantic Conference Indoor Championships in the 60-meter dash with their performances at the Susquehanna Multi & Invitational at Susquehanna University.
Ellington and Mins both ran a time of 7.39 seconds in the 60. Mins was 0.002 faster than Ellington (7.387 to 7.389) and was awarded 11th place, while Ellington took 12th.
Mins was also 10th in a field of 28 sprinters in the 200-meter dash in 24.27.
WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Three Hood athletes qualify for MAC championships
The Blazers’ Shania Mason, Tay Zechman and Chloe McQuillen qualified for the MAC Championships with their performances at the Susquehanna Multi & Invitational at Susquehanna University.
Mason ran a time of 8.43 in the 60-meter dash to secure a spot in the MACs Indoor Championships. She also took seventh in the 200-meter dash.
Zechman threw the weight 11.65 meters to place 11th and qualify for MAC Championships. She was 18th in the shot put with a throw of 9.20 meters.
McQuillen placed 10th in the high jump with a height at 1.41 meters (4-7 1/2) to qualify for the MACs.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Hood 194, Lebanon Valley 64
Hazen Stowell earned three first-place finishes to lead the Blazers. He won the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard back and 200-yard IM.
Ike Brittingham and Russell Odor each won two events for Hood. (4-6).
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Hood 129, Lebanon Valley 103
Andrea Kassa placed first in three events to lead the Blazers (6-4, 5-4 MAC), winning the 1000-yard freestyle, 200-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.