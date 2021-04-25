MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 12, Lebanon Valley 5
The Blazers beat Lebanon Valley College for the first time in school history.
Bentley LeBarron had four goals, making it the sixth time this season he’s scored three or more goals in a game.
Will Sweeney had three goals, while Gavin Combe and Kyle Scott each scored twice for Hood (403, 3-2 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth). Bailey Meehan caused three turnovers, and goalie Trenton Lazorchak had 11 saves. Garrett Hitchens won 13-of-19 faceoffs and led Hood with 12 ground balls.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MSM 7, Wagner 1
Mount pitchers Michael Yetter, Patrick Burke and Ryan Ament held the Wagner Seahawks to four hits.
Yetter and Burke, who earned the win, combined for 10 strikeouts.
Ryan Fisher homered and Thomas Savastio doubled for the Mount (8-23, 4-14 Northeast Conference).
Wagner beat the Mount 16-3 on Saturday.
Prince George’s 8-15, FCC 7-8
Prince George’s rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the first game en route to sweeping the Cougars in a doubleheader.
Nicco German homered in the first game for the Cougars (11-8) Justin Acal and David Antone each had two hits. Antone, Michigan Daub and Wyatt Miles each doubled.
FCC’s Brodey Neveker had two hits with a homer and three RBIs in the second game. Miles had three hits and three RBIs, while Daub, Acal and Antone each doubled.
Widener 13-17, Hood 0-1
Stephen Sommer homered to score the lone run in Hood College’s Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader at Widener University.
Nick Rampone went 2-for-3 in game one.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 6-10, Sacred Heart 4-9
Elizabeth King hit a bases clearing double to give the Mount the lead for good in the opening game, and Tori Bowles belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to snap an 8-8 tie in game two.
The Mount (16-23, 9-12 NEC) took three of four games in the weekend series.
The two wins move the Mount into fourth place in the league standings with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The top four teams in the standings advance to the NEC Tournament. Kaia Bonshock and Maggie Kane each had five hits on the day while Amanda Berkley picked up a win and a save.
King drove in four runs for the Mount in the opening game, while Vanessa Martin scored a pair of runs and Kane had two hits. Amanda Berkley earned the complete-game victory.
In the second game, Kaia Bonshock went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Kane went 3-for-4, Bowles had two hits and three RBIs and Abigail Perry scored twice. Avery Neuhart worked 6 2-3 innings for the win.
Eastern University 8-4, Hood 1-2
Cailyn Barthlow, Brandi Davidson and Caitlin Gosline each had a hit in both games for the Blazers.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
MSMS’s John Wang Wins 800
John Wang won the 800m to lead the Mount St. Mary’s outdoor track and field teams at the Saint Francis Red Flash Open on Saturday at Father Bede Track.
Wang won the 800m with a time of 1:54.20. Other top performers on the men’s side included Carter Holsinger winning the pole vault (4.60m) and Cyre Hooper finishing third in the triple jump (13.40m).
For the women, Emily Eckard finished third in the discus (39.10m) and second in the hammer throw (46.77m). Tess Long added a third-place nod in the 800m (2:17.04) while Carsyn Hetzler was third in the triple jump (11.08m).
Burgenson leads Hood
Hood College’s Chris Burgenson became the first person in school history to break 10 minutes in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to lead the men’s track and field program at the Widener MAC Only Meet #4.
Burgenson ran a time of 9:55.70, a personal-best of 20 seconds. It also shaved almost eight seconds off of the eight-year-old school record (10:03.55, Brett Shelley). Burgenson finished third. Hood’s Kevin Ciocco was third in the hammer.
In the women’s meet, Hood’s Mackenzie Rogers was third in the 100-meter dash. Krista Przywara placed fourth in the pole vault for the Blazers, and Shayna Hancock was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Messiah University 8, Hood 1
Hood’s Megan Carter won in straight sets at first singles.
COLLEGE GOLF
MSM fifth at NEC
The Mountaineers wrapped up their season with a fifth place at the NEC Championships after shooting a 309 (+21) to have a final score of 941 (+77).
The Mount’s Nacho Gomez finished tied for ninth place after shooting a 75 (+3), his best score of the tournament, to have a total score of 228 (+12).
LIU won the NEC Championship after shooting a three-day score of 897 (+33), while the top individual performer was Sacred Heart’s Saptak Talwar after he finished with a total score of 213 (-3).
