WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 14, Alvernia 10
The Blazers scored the final five goals of the match on the road in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action Monday in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Liz Connelly and Laura Skorobatsch scored three goals apiece. The duo combined for 14 draw controls, eight from Connelly and six by Skorobatsch.
Rebecca Turner, Cassidy O’Neill and MacKenzi Wright added two goals each, while Wright had an assist.
Sophia Vilaca made 18 saves and grabbed 10 ground balls.
Frederick alum Effland earns weekly conference honor
Washington & Jefferson sophomore Amanda Effland (Frederick) was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference offensive player of the week Monday for the second week in a row.
She totaled 15 points over two wins last week. She scored five goals with four assists in W&J’s 20-11 win over Chatham. Effland scored five times and dished one assist in the Presidents’ win at Saint Vincent.
Effland leads the PAC with 50 points in seven games (7.14 ppg). She is second in the PAC in assists per game (3.14) and ranks third with 4.00 goals per game.
COLLEGE GOLF
The Mount St. Mary’s men finished in ninth place at the ABARTA Coca-Cola Collegiate Invitational. The Mount‘s top performer was Nacho Gomez, who finished tied for sixth place after shooting a three-under 69 combined with his 74 to finish with a total score of 143.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Annapolis Area Christian 10, St. John’s Catholic Prep 9
No details were provided.
BASEBALL
Mount Airy Christian 15, MSD 5
The Orioles’ Ethan Sheppeck and Tyler Dees each had a run and an RBI in the season opener.
