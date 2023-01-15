MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 87, Alvernia 86
The Blazers held off a late Alvernia rally for a win on the road in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Garrison Linton scored a career-high 21 points, hitting 8-of-12 field goals with a pair of 3-pointers. The sophomore added six rebounds.
Three more Blazers reached double figures. Trumaine Strickland scored 19 points, going 3-of-4 from 3-point range, and finishing 6-for-10 overall. Christopher Smalls had 16 points and seven boards. Michael Wallace came off the bench for 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
After leading 44-39 at halftime, Hood appeared to take control with a 16-2 run to open the second half. Smalls had seven points in the surge as the Blazers went ahead 60-41, holding the Golden Wolves to just 1-of-7 shooting over the opening five minutes.
Robert Mullan scored the game’s next five points, igniting a 12-2 run that brought Alvernia within 62-53 with 12:42 to go.
Hood made its next three field goals and a pair of free throws by Strickland pushed the Blazers’ edge back to 71-56 just 1:30 later.
The Golden Wolves pulled within six twice on 3-pointers by Malik Green, but each time Strickland answered from behind the arc for Hood, including a 3-pointer that made it 83-74 with 3:28 left in the game.
A 3-pointer by Jalil Schenck and a bucket by Jakob Kelly shrank the Alvernia deficit to 83-79 with 2:13 to go.
After two free throws by Linton and another field goal by Kelly, Ryan Hollwedel stretched the lead back to six, 87-81, with 30 seconds to go.
The Golden Wolves had a final charge left despite time running out. Green sank a 3-pointer at the 22-second mark, shaving Hood’s lead to three.
The Blazers started the game by making 19 consecutive free throws but finally missed on the front end of a 1-and-1 with 11 seconds left. Green grabbed the rebound. After a Golden Wolves’ timeout, Hood had a foul to give and used it to set up another inbounds play for Alvernia. Green took a 3-pointer and missed but got his own rebound and scored on a put back as time expired.
Green had a monster game for the Golden Wolves with 42 points on 14-for-24 shooting with eight 3-pointers.
Kelly filled up the box score with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Mullan added 10 points, while Nigel Cooke finished with nine rebounds and six assists.
Hood’s 19-of-20 mark at the free throw line tied for the second-best percentage in program history (95 percent).
The Blazers shot 48 percent in the game, including 8-for-22 from 3-point range. Alvernia, aside from Green’s big day, struggled from the floor and shot just 41 percent. The rest of the Golden Wolves were just 14-of-49 shooting.
The win was Hood’s second in a row and improved the Blazers to 9-7 overall and 3-4 in the MAC Commonwealth. Alvernia slid to 12-4 and 6-2.
Hood hosts York (Pa.) on Wednesday, January 18 at the Ronald J. Volpe Athletic Center.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Alvernia 83, Hood 56
The Blazers struggled defensively throughout their Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth road matchup at Alvernia University.
Tiffany Manning had a team-high 13 points along with five rebounds and four assists for Hood. Lele Wright had 10 rebounds. Marlise Newson had four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 42, California School for the Deaf 37
Jade Macedo had 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals to help the Orioles win on Saturday.
Ava Williamson had five steals and three assists for MSD (5-9). Sigridura Junc had six rebounds. Avery Penny had eight points. Bella Finkle had five rebounds.
The Orioles lost to Indiana 70-30 on Friday.
Macedo had 11 points for the Orioles. Olivia Clinger had eight rebounds. Williamson had three steals. Junc had five rebounds.
Warriors win Carlisle Tournament
The Frederick Warriors beat Bedford Christian in the Carlisle Christian Academy Tournament championship game on Saturday. They beat JCC of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 50-20 on Friday.
Ella Bennett had a combined 30 points and eight rebounds over the weekend for the Warriors (13-2). Sadie Ryan had 15 steals. Janel Morrisey had 12 points and seven assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford Christian 58, Warriors 53
Marc Boughner and Zeke McGovern each had 13 points for the Frederick Warriors in Saturday’s Carlisle Tournament championship game.
In the Warriors’ win on Friday, freshman Wyatt Stup had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Chayton Bennett had 14 points, shooting 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
