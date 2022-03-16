MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood College guard Mason Wang was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III All-America Second Team on Wednesday, the latest honor for the senior.
Wang starred for the Blazers as they won the Middle Atlantic Conference tournament for the first time in school history. He led the conference in scoring with 22.4 points per game and paced the league with 86 made 3-pointers. Wang scored double figures in every game, including a season-high 39 points against Albright in December and 26 points in the conference championship against Eastern.
He helped Hood return to the NCAA tournament for the second time in school history. Wang scored 23 points in the Blazers’ first round loss to Oswego State.
That enabled Wang to secure his first All-American honor, and he took home plenty of additional hardware. He was named the conference player of the year, MVP of the conference tournament and won conference player of the week eight times.
Wang is Hood’s first men’s basketball All-American since 2015, when Chris Cook was an honorable mention.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 19, Chatham 9
Rio Muldoon led the Blazers with seven points on four goals and three assists while also picking up five ground balls and causing four turnovers.
Robbie Wiley and Colby Gallagher also scored four goals each. Andreas McKendry and Aidan Gilsdorf both scored twice for the Blazers.
Garrett Hitchens went 18-for-24 in the faceoff circle and led the team with 13 ground balls. Alex Dudziak recorded eight saves in goal for the Blazers.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 11, Goucher 8
Laura Skorobatsch scored five goals with an assist to help the Blazers notch their second win in nonconference action in Towson.
Hood held Goucher scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Liz Connelly finished with a pair of goals.
Sophia Vilaca recorded 11 saves and three ground balls in goal for Hood.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Delaware 4-3, Mount St. Mary’s 2-1
Mount St. Mary’s dropped a doubleheader to Delaware Wednesday, extending its losing streak to three.
In the opener, the Blue Hens took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and held on for the victory. Abigayle Perry doubled in two runs in the fifth to break the shutout, but the Mountaineers could not add any more.
In the nightcap, Kaia Bonshock doubled in Bridgette Gilliano in the first inning to give the Mount a quick 1-0 lead. But Delaware tacked on three runs in the fourth inning to claim the second game.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
St. John’s 5, Goretti 0
Cannon Coleman threw a complete game shutout, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
At the plate, he had two singles. David Chandler went 2-for-2 with a walk and two doubles with three RBIs.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
McLean 14, MSD 9
Truly Austin and Citrine Lummer each had two hits for the Orioles, with Austin getting a double.
