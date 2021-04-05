COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood 3-1, Widener 2-3
Hood College’s Belle Bortner homered and pitched a complete game in the opener as the Blazers won in the first game of a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader.
Bortner scattered six hits and walk, allowing just two runs for her third win of the season. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with a homer.
The Blazers’ Jordan Long took the loss despite a solid pitching performance in Game 2. The first-year student pitched around 11 hits, allowing three runs.
On the day, Bortner went 3-for-6 at the plate with two RBIs. Lindsey Wilson finished 3-for-6 with a double. Mallorie Hetzel was 2-for-5 with a walk.
GOLF
Linganore 165,
Middletown 177
The Lancers were paced by medalist Austin May, who shot a 34 at PB Dye.
Linganore’s Sam Johnson and Landon Leatherman each shot 40.
