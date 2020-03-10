COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 15, Penn College 2
Hood’s Joe Kroeger and Matt Schopf homered, and Dylan Beck had three of the Blazers’ nine stolen bases in the win.
It was the first career home run for both Kroeger and Schopf. Schopf hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth for the first grand slam in program history.
Beck went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Nick Rampone and Jordan Patterson stole two bases apiece for the Blazers (6-3). Patterson walked three times and scored twice, and James DeProspero doubled.
Hood used five pitchers in the game. Ryan D’Allesandro got the start and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out two in three innings and got the win.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hood splits a pair of games
A two-run single by Cailyn Barthlow in the seventh helped the Blazers (1-5) hold on for their first win of the season, 4-2, over Pitt-Greensburg during the team’s spring break trip to Florida. Earlier, Hood lost 6-0 to Bates.
Hood’s Belle Bortner went the distance to get her first career victory. She allowed one earned run, scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked one. The tying run got to the plate in the bottom of the inning but Bortner forced a ground ball to Barthlow at shortstop to close the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.