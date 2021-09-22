FIELD HOCKEY
Middletown 2, Oakdale 1, OT
Josie Boniface scored with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in overtime for the victory on Wednesday.
The Knights’ other goal was scored in the first quarer by Amelia Ropp.
The Bears’ goal was scored by Grayson Raiford in the third quarter.
Oakdale goalkeeper Lilly Murphy made four saves, while teammate Kendal Reidy made two.
Linganore 1, Tuscarora 0
Grace Doy’s goal on an assist from Maeve Smarrick was the difference in the game, which was a defensive struggle, for the Lancers.
Linganore goalies Georgia Enos (two saves) and Taylor Carroll (four) combined for the shutout.
For the Titans, Aj Almeida made 10 saves, while Caroline McDonald made five.
Linganore won the JV game 3-0.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Knights roll
The Knights’ Baron Ropp and Erin McQuitty won their respective races at a quad-meet on their home course.
Ropp bested the boys field in 17 minutes, 50 seconds as Middletown scored 29 points, beating runner-up Goretti (61). The Knights’ Luke McLister (third) and Frederick’s Joseph Menjivar (fourth) were also in the top five.
McQuitty finished in 21:14.26. The Knights’ Marin Hartman (third), Alayna Hu (fourth) and Emma Brull (fifth) were also in the top five. Middletown scored 22 points to win the meet.
Frederick’s Skyler Palmquist finished eighth, leading her team to third place.
VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s 3, Mercy 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-22, 25-20. St. John’s leaders: Audrey Spindle, 2 blocks, 14 assists; Kalia Espenlaub, 9 kills; Jill Fedor, 27 digs; Lamaria Estridge, 3 blocks; Kate DelGrippo, 4 kills; Sydney Naill, 13 digs. JV: St. John’s won 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
FCA Northern 4, St. John’s 2
The Vikings’ RJ Kelley and Thomas McCaffery both scored first-half goals assisted by Caleb Staiger.
St John’s is 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.