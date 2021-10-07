GIRLS SOCCER
Thomas Johnson 3, Frederick 1
Chase Borntreger scored all three goals for the Patriots (3-4) in their intracity victory on Thursday night.
They came on a direct kick, a penalty kick and an unassisted goal.
Keeper Gabby Lindblade had six saves.
Catoctin 5, Clear Spring 0
The Cougars (4-4) received all five of their goals from freshmen, including three from Taylor Smith.
Brunswick 5, Boonsboro 0
The Railroaders received goals from Alexa Domathoti, Leah Cook, Atiya Jackson, Ryley Backer and Hannah Estep.
Assist were from Jada Powell (two), Allison George, Maggie Williams, Estep.
Sydney Williams and Morgan Jarrell combined for the shut out.
Tuscarora 10, North Hagerstown 0
The Titans’ Nina Connors, Madison Slater and Julia Morales each tallied a pair of goals as Tuscarora improved to 10-0.
Connors added three assists.
Middletown 2, Williamsport 0
The Knights’ Bella Keele and Chelsea Averill each scored a goal, while Molly Walker had two assists.
Keepers Kristine Paza and RaeAna Kincaid combined for the shutout.
Oakdale 9, South Hagerstown 0
Reagan Plate and Mia Sims had two goals apiece for the Bears, while Caroline Atwill added three assists.
Elliana Mucher added two.
Jenna Zentz had one assist. Keeper Molly Parsons recorded five saves in her second straight shutout.
Walkersville 0, Smithsburg 0
Keeper Emmy Clarkson had six saves for the Lions (1-5-1).
The JV game ended in a 2-2 tie.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 4, Williamsport 0
The Knights were led by Ashton Smith with one goal and one assist.
Tyler Hollis, Omar Aguilar and Ryan Stuart also scored. Aaron Augustine, Michael Liebendorfer and Quinn Savitt had assists.
Keeper JC Schooler made two saves for the shutout.
Tuscarora 4, N. Hagerstown 0
Thomas McGough provided two goals and an assist in the Titans’ win.
Tuscarora’s Patrick Jeffers and Kyle Lillis also scored goals. Jake Bender, Kyle Lillis and Oscar Valdez added one assist each.
In goal, the Titans’ Aidan Ritta (two saves) and Anthony Argueta (one save) combined for the shutout.
Tuscarora won the JV game 3-0.
Brunswick 5, Boonsboro 2
Ryan Domathoti paced the Railroaders with two goals, while Ricky Cicmanec had a goal and an assist.
Other Brunswick goals were scored by Graham Putnam and Chase Malone. Logan Malone and Noah Paschalides each had one assist.
Keeper Finn McGannon made nine saves while Murphy Nichols had three.
Brunswick won the JV game 4-2.
Walkersville 3, Smithsburg 0
The Lions’ Jordan Reese scored his first varsity goal in the win.
Haven Thomas contributed a pair of goals, while goalkeeper Casey Cutshall made three saves for the shutout.
Oakdale 3, South Hagerstown 0
Ethan Simpson, Aiden Wright and Aiden Louketis each had one goal and one assist for the Bears.
Oakdale keeper Jordan Brickner had 11 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Catoctin 3, Clear Spring 1
Scores: 33-31, 25-13, 11-25, 25-15. Catoctin leaders: Paige Romeril 9 kills, 14 digs, 6 blocks; Rylee Curtis, 12 kills, 11 digs; Anna Belluomo, 9 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Abby Bowley, 10 kills, 5 blocks; Paige Smith, 21 assists; Lily Gadra, 22 assists.
Williamsport 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-8, 25- 11, 25-19. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 12 digs, 6 kills; Lily Godbold, 3 aces, 4 digs; Haydyn Wright, 5 digs; Abby Murphy, 7 digs, 12 assists.
N. Hagerstown 3, Tuscarora 0
25-6, 25-4, 25-16. Tuscarora leaders: Kinsley Taylor, 5 kills, 3 digs; Justine Winkler, 10 assists, 1 ace.
Urbana 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-6, 25-17. Urbana leaders: Claudia Perez 4 kills; Claire Thompson 5 kills; Penelope Hiepler 15 digs, 4 aces; Tatiana Johnson 10 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces; Reagan McMahon 4 blocks, 3 kills. Linganore leaders: Hattie Frazier, 4 kills, 4 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 20 digs; Audrey Kilgore, 3 kills, 8 digs; Ashly Ratti, 6 assists; Danielle Koogle, 2 aces; Delaney Ridgell, 2 aces.
Oakdale 3, S. Hagerstown 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-23, 25-22. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 13 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Maggie Cole, 7 kills, 3 blocks; Ryan O’Neal, 24 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces; Gabby Barth, 8 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills. Oakdale 6-2. JV: Oakdale won 2-1.
TJ 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-22, 25-16, 25-14. TJ leaders: Saige Cochran 5 aces, 13 kills; Caroline Auth 8 kills; Arianna Schwartz 12 digs; Brynn Cochran 21 assists; Dena Rovito 11 digs. TJ record: 2-6. JV match: Frederick 2, TJ 0.
Smithsburg 3, Walkersville 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-20, 25-18. Walkersville leaders: Grace Rohrer, 5 kills, 8 assists; Victoria Bessacque, 5 kills; Laila Lee, 4 kills; Maya Fogle, 3 blocks; Natalie Hafler, 11 digs; Sydney Terrel, 6 digs; Adyn Iseman, 5 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Linganore 1, Frederick 0
On a first-quarter free hit from the 35-yard line, the visiting Lancers’ Claire Thomas drove the ball toward the goal, where Carmen Wilhelm slapped it in to score the only goal in the game.
Goalie Taylor Carroll had three saves in the shutout.
Urbana 1, Tuscarora 0
The Hawks’ Kaitlyn McNerney scored the game’s lone goal.
Tuscarora goalie AJ Almeida made one save.
Walkersville 3, TJ 0
Olivia Miller scored a pair of goals for the Lions.
Hannah Miller had their other goal, while Megan Welker had an assist.
Goalkeeper Alia Winterle had one save in the shutout.
JV: Middletown topped Walkersville 2-0.
Patriots goalkeeper Cali Morgeon had seven saves.
GOLF
Oakdale 161, N. Hagerstown 183
Medalist Elizabeth Tucci shot a three under 33 for the Bears at Black Rock Golf Course.
Teammate AJ Yuhas shot a 37.
Tuscarora 181, TJ 194
The Titans’ Austin Hurley was the medalist with a 42.
S. Hagerstown 172, Catoctin 191, Williamsport 201
Payton Cramer led the Cougars with a 44.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hood 3, College of Notre Dame 2
Olivia Sobchak, Phebe Frost and Julia Cencetti all scored for the Blazers.
