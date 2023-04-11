GIRLS LACROSSE
Middletown 21, Catoctin 7
Ellery Bowman got her 200th career point and finished with five goals to lead the Knights over the Cougars.
Haylee Bentley had three goals for Middletown. Abby LaPadula had six assists.
Rebekah Zentz and Lauren Kelly each had two goals and one assist for the Cougars.
Kaylee Hall had two goals for Catoctin. Alayna Kelly had one goal. In goal for the Cougars, Phoenix Moore had nine saves, and Caryn Blum had two saves.
Tuscarora 13, Walkersville 7
Delaney Stup had five goals to help the Titans beat the Lions.
Alyssa Hartis had four goals and two assists for Tuscarora. Ariana Tucci had two goals. Laney Barton and Tori Hampton each had one goal and one assist. Samantha Miller had three saves in goal, and Brianna Amick had five saves.
Chloe Gaines had three goals for the Lions. Samantha McDonough had two goals and one assist. Natalie Meyer had two goals.
BASEBALL
SJCP 8, Miller School of Albemarle 5
With the Vikings trailing 5-3 in the top of the seventh, Josh Skowronski hit a grand slam to center field to lead St. John’s Catholic Prep to a win in the Forest Acres Classic in Columbia, South Carolina.
Skowronski had three hits and five RBIs. Bronson Taylor had a two-run double.
Taylor worked six innings for the win, giving up three earned runs on four hits and striking out five. Shane Meyer got the save.
Earlier in the tournament, the Vikings lost 7-6 to Airport.
BOYS TENNIS
Brunswick 3, FSK 2
Singles: Kennedy (B) def. Bussell, 6-0, 6-1; Wisniewski (B) def. Wunder, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Ahern-Bobfchak (B) def. Scott-Freundel, 2-6, 6-4, 10-3; Wilson-Wantz (F) def. Taylor-Mulhern, 6-0, 6-1; Adcock-Button (F) def. Farley-Trndal, 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brunswick 3, FSK 2
Singles: Razunguzwa (B) def. Beatty, 6-0, 6-1; Yongbi (B) def. Turzak, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Kohr-Scott (F) def. Murphy-Caruso, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Maras-Shawver (B) def. McClyment-Anders, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Labeau-Pfeffer (F) def. Guillen-Roberts, 6-4, 6-0.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 5-5, Stevenson 1-8
Hood starter Aaron Heller worked five innings for the win in the first game, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out four.
Cristian Reyna went 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and scored three times for the Blazers. Richard Kershow ended the day going 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI. Jacob Saylor collected four RBIs on the afternoon and scored once. Keegan Brennan had two hits with a triple, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Jack Patterson, Tyler Schwarzman and Matthew Stout each had one RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 5-4, Hood 2-0
Alyssa Walters hit a two-run double for the Blazers in the first game.
In the opener, Hood’s Rebecca Gottleib allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk, striking out five.
Hood’s Gottleib honored
Hood’s Rebecca Gottleib was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week after a pair of performances during the week ending Apr. 10.
Gottleib threw a complete game, striking out 10, for the 2-1 win against Widener. She allowed just an unearned run on five hits and two walks. Her 10 strikeouts were one off of her career high and two away from tying the school’s single-game record. The sophomore carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
COLLEGE GOLF
Leonard leads Hood men
Hood College’s Tanner Leonard shot a two-day 149 to place sixth at the Alvernia Spring Invitational, split between Stonewall’s North Course and LedgeRock Golf Club.
The Blazers finished seventh as a team.
