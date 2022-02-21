COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Jackson Tuomey’s first season of college pole vaulting could hardly be going much better, as Monday he set a personal best, a school record and a meet record at the Northeast Conference championships in New York.
The Saint Francis freshman and Brunswick High graduate eclipsed those marks and won the title by clearing the bar at 5.0 meters (16 feet, 4 inches). The winning height eclipsed the school record he set earlier this season at the Gulden Invitational.
Tuomey defeated Mount St. Mary’s Carter Nave, who came in second (4.9).
Mount’s Gilchrist wins 60-meter hurdles
Richard Gilchrist won the 60-meter hurdles to pace the Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams at the 2022 Northeast Conference indoor Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Athletic Complex in New York.
The Mountaineer men’s team finished in fourth place, while the women finished seventh.
Gilchrist broke the Mount’s school record with his gold-medal performance. Gilchrist had a winning time of 7.94 seconds, breaking the school mark of 7.97 seconds he shared with Julian Woods. Will Stephenson added a sixth-place finish in the hurdles.
In the 60-meter dash, Todd Charles finished second with a time of 6.88 seconds while Gilchrist finished fifth with a mark of 7.00 seconds.
The Mountaineers had a strong performance in the pole vault with Nave finishing second, Arran Fahey third and Carter Holsinger (Linganore) fourth. Nave had a vault of 4.90 meters, Fahey 4.80 and Holsinger 4.40.
The distance medley relay team of Kelly, Justin Evans, Kevin Zaleski and Wang finished third in a time of 10:15.52, while the 4x400m relay squad of James Munlyn, Charles, Reader and Justyn Seivright was fourth in 3:17.66.
On the women’s side, Dominique Jeffery was the Mount’s top performer with a silver medal in the 400 with a time of 57.77 seconds while also finishing seventh in the 200 (25.50).
Jasmine Kidd finished fifth in the 60 (7.79) and fourth in the 200 (25.39). Logan Hart was fourth in the triple jump (11.24 meters) with Emma Aller Espina tying for eighth (10.84). Keighan Decoff placed fourth in the weight throw (14.76 meters), while Kayla Hackett was seventh in the high jump (1.53 meters).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
FCC 62, Garrett 55
The host Cougars improved to 4-10 as Aubrey Austin scored 19 points with seven rebounds.
Tiana Jackson had a double-double of 17 points and 10 boards. Jessica Jensen scored 14 points, while Makayla Wright added 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamsport 42, Walkersville 36
The Lions’ Emma Bowers had eight points, three rebounds, two steals and three assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 42-27. Liyana Ali-Goukoye had 16 points.
