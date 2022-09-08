GOLF
The boys individual and overall team competitions at Thursday’s Central Maryland Conference golf championship came down to the wire, with the boys winner needing a playoff to prevail.
Brunswick’s Hank Adams defeated Minh Le of Urbana in a sudden-death playoff hole on No. 8 after both shot a 3-under-par 69 at Black Rock Golf Course in Hagerstown.
In the girls division, Brunswick’s Alexandra Swam joined Adams to make it a Railroaders sweep. She shot an 87 to hold off Boonsboro’s Piper Meredith and Tuscarora’s Caroline Fitzgerald, who carded respective scores of 89 and 92.
As for the team battle, Brunswick held the lead until the final scorecard came in and Urbana’s Kaden Caretti produced an 80 to give the Hawks a two-stroke victory over the Railroaders, 308-310. Boonsboro came in third (321).
The Hawks’ other scorers were Rylan Bravin (76), Mason Jenkins (83), and Jack Elliot (87).
Ville Schoenborg of Middletown came in third in the boys tournament with an even par 72. His Knights placed fifth.
Thomas Johnson’s George Carter Smith tied for fourth with a 74.
Tuscarora was fourth (325) as a team, led by Griffin Cansler and Brody Taylor, who both carded 81s.
Oakdale’s Zach Johnson shot a 79. Walkersville’s David Nuckolls shot an 81. Catoctin’s top golfer was Justin Mehall (83). Linganore was led by Logan Parish (85). Frederick’s Ryan Ullman shot a 109.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuscarora 7, Middletown 0
The Titans were led by Ella Sheridan (two goals), Julia Morales (one goal, two assists) and Nina Connors (one goal, two assists).
Lily Doung added a goal and an assist. Hailey Lane and Fikunola Aladesuru each scored a goal, while Alex Bender had two assists.
In goal, Tuscarora’s Laney Barton had two saves, while Mackenzie Facine had one.
Oakdale 3, Jefferson 0
Justine Lamb had a goal and an assist to pace the Bears’ victory.
Other Oakdale goal scorers were Brooke Clagett and Lexi Clagett. Hannah Andree had an assist, while keeper Cara Robell made five saves in the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s 3, St. Vincent Pallotti 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-12, 25-17. St. John’s leaders: Kalia Espenlaub, 4 aces, 10 Kills, 10 digs, 1 block; Kate DelGrippo, 4 aces, 4 kills, 1 block; Kailey Nicholas, 6 blocks; Sydney Naill, 20 digs, 5 kills; Jill Fedor, 11 digs; Sydney Terrell, 3 aces, 17 assists, 2 blocks. JV: Pallotti won 2-1.
Walkersville 3, Linganore 2
Scores: 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 19-17. Walkersville leaders: Abbie Brown, 7 kills; Victoria Bessacque, 7 Kills; Lily Ward, 8 kills; Grace Rohrer, 15 assists, Olivia Manos, 8 assists. Linganore leaders: Kelsi Duda, 11 kills, 13 digs; Ashly Ratti, 25 assists, 11 digs, 3 aces; Katie Bollhorst 8 kills, 6 digs; Sadie Gladhill, 24 digs, 8 aces; Shayna Ringer, 14 digs; Raegan Heidenberg, 9 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces.
Smithsburg 3, Oakdale 0
Scores: 25-23, 25-13, 25-22. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson, 5 kills, 7 digs, Zoe Vance 17 digs, 2 aces; Kelly Banks, 17 assists; Sabrina Stadelman, 4 kills, 3 blocks. Oakdale record: 0-2.
MSD 3, Chapelgate Chr. 2
Scores: 18-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-4. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo, 4 kills, 2 assists, 1 block, 14 assists, 4 digs, 15 ace; Oliva Clinger, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 6 aces; Arabella Bielucke, 6 hits, 8 kills, 1 dig, 4 aces. MSD record: 2-2. JV: MSD won 2-0.
MSD 3, Covenant Life School 2
Scores: 19-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-13. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo: 3 kills, 14 assists, 3 aces; Olivia Clinger, 8 digs, 2 aces; Bella Finkle, 9 kills; Arabella Bielucke, 4 kills, 5 digs, 8 aces; Zoe Austin, 6 aces. MSD record: 3-2; JV: MSD won 2-0.
New Life 3, Heritage Chr. 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-13, 25-21. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 26 kills, 8 digs, and 2 aces; Minnie Ricketts, 34 assists, 5 kills; Savannah Stambaugh, 8 digs; Mason Wilson, 7 digs, 2 aces; Jazmine de la barra, 3 blocks. New Life record: 5-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 2, Walkersville 0
Walkersville had a 14-11 advantage in penalty corners but couldn’t get the ball past Liberty goalie Gwendolyn Yeager.
Walkersville (1-1) goalie Alia Winterle finished with 11 saves.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hood 1, Lancaster Bible 0
Olivia Sobchak scored the lone goal in the Blazers’ win. Emma Prince recorded one save in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.