Catoctin’s Brody Buffington posted a winning time of 20.8 seconds in the 200-meter dash Saturday at the Mountain Bash meet that was hosted by the Cougars.
It’s Buffington’s first big-meet time in the 200 this outdoor season and the third fastest nationally so far. The second-place time was 22.66.
Buffington also won the 100-meter dash in 10.31 seconds, which matches his personal record and top time of the season. The second-place time was 11.31.
Urbana won the team title in both the boys and girls meets. The Hawks scored 191 points in the girls meet, 74 more than second-place Linganore, and 180 in the boys meet, 81.5 more than second-place Catoctin.
FCC baseball sweeps doubleheader
Frederick Community College swept a doubleheader from CCBC Essex on Saturday, handing coach Rodney Bennett his 749th and 750th career wins in the process.
With the 10-8 and 6-1 wins, the Cougars clinched a bye in the postseason and secured their spot in the semifinals of the NJCAA DII Region 20 Baseball Tournament at Cecil College on May 12-13.
The Blazers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a win over visiting Eastern in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth finale for both teams.
Urbana native Mackenzie Demaio had a strong all-around performance for the Blazers, finishing with three goals, two assists, five ground balls, four caused turnovers and six draw controls.
ST. DAVIDS, Pa. — The Hood College men’s lacrosse team fell on the last day of the regular season at Eastern in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Robbie Wiley scored three times to lead the Blazers.
Jay Lanigan had two goals, and Aden Seivert assisted on a pair of goals for Hood.
The Blazers’ Jocelyn Pfleiger hit walk-off home run in game one, and both Rachel Benden and Chloe Saunders had four-hit games during the team’s sweep of a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader against Albright. The final scores were 13-4 and 9-5.
Benden led the Blazers at the plate, going 6-for-7 with seven RBIs. She turned in her four-hit game in the opener, while Saunders matched her in game two.
Pfleiger ended the day going 6-for-8 with five runs scored and seven RBIs. She hit two doubles to go along with the home run.
Hood’s Guldi sets school record
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Hood College’s Mary Emma Guldi earned the first All-Middle Atlantic Conference honor in program history after shooting a school record in the first round to lead the women’s golf team to fourth place at the MAC Championships at Golden Oaks Golf Club.
Guldi shot a school record 80 and tied for fifth to claim a spot on the All-MAC First Team. She broke her own record from earlier this season by one stroke. The sophomore birdied two par-3 holes at Golden Oaks on Nos. 4 and 13.
