Catoctin High senior Brody Buffington placed second in the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes Sunday at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet Sunday in Boston.
Buffington ran the sixth fastest time in the history of the meet when he crossed the finish line in 20.71 seconds in the 200 dash.
He followed that up by running the 60 dash in 6.64 seconds. That topped the second-place time he posted at the Millrose Games in New York City on Feb. 11 of 6.66 seconds.
The times will add some weight to Buffington’s growing national profile as a sprinter, as he prepares to run during the outdoor track season for Catoctin this spring.
Hood 16, Delaware Valley 3
Rio Muldoon had six points with four goals and two assists to help the Blazers improve to 5-0.
Colby Gallagher had three goals and two assists for Hood. Robbie Wiley had three goals. Bryan Seavey had one goal and three assists.
In 45 minutes Hood’s Alex Dudziak had seven saves. Calvin Morris came in the fourth quarter and had three saves. Luke Harned scooped up seven ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse dropped their conference opener to Manhattan. A strong defensive display, more specifically by Jaspers goalie Joseph Persico was the deciding factor in the Mount’s loss.
The Mountaineers kept the competition close in the first quarter. William Vandergrift scored the Mount’s first two goals, while Jake Krieger added one.
Goalie Griffin McGinley notched five saves for the Mountaineers.
Dan MacKinney led the Jaspers with three goals on three shots on goal while adding three ground balls to his sheet. Persico produced a strong effort allowing only 3 of 15 shots scored while tallying 12 saves.
Dani Donoghue and Abby Osmeyer had three goal each to lead Mount St. Mary’s.
Lindsay Tolliver scored in her second straight game, and Logan Cook posted her second goal of the year for the Mountaineers. Goalkeeper Madison Bradley was strong from the second quarter on, earning nine saves while allowing five goals after the opening frame for the Mount.
Mackenzie Demaio turned in a strong all-around performance for the Blazers. The junior scored a hat trick, had an assist, three draw controls and caused five turnovers. Her five caused turnovers were the most for a Blazer since 2019 (Rachel Slater).
MacKenzi Wright finished the game with two goals and two ground balls for Hood.
Blazers goalkeeper Brooke Harper made seven saves.
MSM closes out invitational with pair of wins
Mount St. Mary’s posted a pair of double digit wins to close out the Mount Softball Invitational on a cold day at Our Lady of the Meadows Field.
Maggie Kane hit a grand slam, while Amaya Bowman tossed a two-hit shutout in the Mount’s 12-0 win over Central Connecticut in five innings in the opening game.
In game two, Olivia Murphy pitched a one-hit shutout to lead the Mount past St. Bonaventure, 11-0, in five innings as well. The Mountaineers improve to 6-11 on the season with the pair of wins.
On Saturday, Mount St. Mary’s defeated Central Connecticut 5-2 to open the Mount Softball Invitational behind a two-hitter from freshman pitcher Maddie Coleman on Saturday. The Mountaineers were edged by St. Bonaventure 4-2 in the second game of the day. The Mountaineers are now 4-11 on the season.
In the win over Central Connecticut, Coleman allowed two runs (one earned) and just two hits in the complete-game effort for her first collegiate win. She struck out three and walked one in the seven innings. Kaia Bonshock’s two-run single highlighted the Mount’s four-run first inning.
Against St. Bonaventure, the Mount erased a two-run deficit but lost in eight innings. Mariah Godde had a pair of hits for the Mountaineers. Avery Neuhart, who went the distance, struck out eight.
