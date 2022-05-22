Class 1A West Track and Field
Catoctin High junior Brody Buffington won three events to lift the Cougars to a second-place finish in the Class 1A West regional track and field meet at Smithsburg High School.
The Cougars finished second to team champion Mountain Ridge (125 points) with 118. Brunswick was third with 81.
Buffington won the 100-meter dash in 10.93 seconds, the 200 dash in 22.15 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8 inches.
The other champions from Frederick County in the meet were Catoctin’s Furious Trammel in the triple jump (40-9 1/2), Brunswick’s boys 4x100 relay in 44.7 seconds and Brunswick’s girls 4x100 relay in 50.5 seconds.
In the girls meet, Smithsburg was the team champion with 139.5 points. Brunswick was fifth with 55.5, and Catoctin was 13th with 17.
Aside from the champions, the Frederick County state qualifiers in the boys meet were:
Brunswick — Caleb Shullenbarger (400, 800), Andrew McGillivray (1,600, 3,200), Ray Gibson (1,600, 3,200), Collin Bomysoad (3,200), 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, and Scott Haste (shot put).
Catoctin — Trammel (400, long jump), Alexander Contreras (1,600, 3,200), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, Ethan Robeson (shot put), Garrett Sullivan (discus, high jump), Ryan Horning (triple jump) and Dylan Wangness (triple jump).
The Frederick County state qualifiers in the girls meet were:
Brunswick — Atiya Jackson (100), Anna Gibson (300 hurdles), 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, Maggie Williams (shot put), Alexyah Partyka (high jump), Hannah Estep (pole vault), Morgan Jarrell (pole vault) and Shae Bastian (triple jump).
Catoctin — Jenna Conley (800, 1,600, 3,200), Robyn Tucker (100 hurdles), 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay.
Boys Lacrosse
Class 3A State Semifinal
Mount Hebron 6, Linganore 5 OT
In a rematch of the 2016 Class 3A state-championship game, Keegan Ryan scored in overtime to lift Mount Hebron into another state final.
Linganore, a two-time state champion, was making its first appearance in a state semifinal since 2017.
Junior goalkeeper Jackson Curtis made 16 saves for the Lancers.
Sean Mullineaux finished with two goals for Linganore. Cole Stansbury added a goal and an assist, and Cody Griffis and Shawn Eisenhart both finished with a goal for the Lancers.
Girls Lacrosse
Class 4A State Semifinal
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 11, Urbana 8
Riley Zaluski, Kasey Beach and Reagan McMahon were among the goal scorers for the Hawks, who fell in the state semifinals for the second consecutive season.
No other details were provided from the game.
BCC (13-4) became just the second Montgomery County school to advance to a state-championship game in girls lacrosse, following Sherwood in 2013.
State Semifinals on Tap
The Thomas Johnson baseball team, as well as the Walkersville and Linganore softball teams will play state semifinals this week.
The third-seeded Patriots will play second-seeded Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley Povich Field in Rockville.
Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Walkersville softball team will face top-seeded Calvert at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a 2A semifinal at the Bachman Sports Complex near Glen Burnie, while fourth-seeded Linganore will take on top-seeded Damascus at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Blake High School.
Hood names Barber tennis coach
Patrick Barber will be the next head coach of the Hood College men’s and women’s tennis teams, Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Kolb announced.
“Patrick’s tennis resume is quite impressive,” Kolb said. “I am looking forward to watching his success transfer from the high school level to the collegiate level. He is well known in this area and his connections will help us recruit new talent to our programs.”
Barber comes to Hood from nearby Middletown High School, where he turned the Knights into a powerhouse over the past five years. Middletown won its division of the Central Maryland Conference each year from 2016-22 and was the 2019 CMC Champion.
“I am extremely grateful to be named the head tennis coach at Hood College,” said Barber. “I would be remiss in not thanking Mike Desimone, Athletic Director at Middletown High School, for giving me the opportunity to return to my passion of coaching team tennis. I want to thank Dr. Susan Kolb, director of athletics, for this opportunity. I look forward to building a thriving tennis program at Hood College, where l am surrounded by high-level tennis players and facilities, all located on a beautiful campus in downtown Frederick. Let’s go Blazers!”
During his time at Middletown, between the boys and girls programs, Barber posted a 142-12 record. He coached four singles players and six doubles teams to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state tournament, the first qualifiers in Middletown’s history, and three regional champions. Off the court, his team had a 3.8 grade point average. Nine of his players have gone on to compete at the NCAA Division II or Division III level.
Barber is the founder and director of the Valley Tennis Academy, a junior tennis academy for ages 8-18 with over 100 members.
He is certified by the United States Tennis Association.
Chatfield takes over men’s golf at Hood
Hood College announced that Thomas Chatfield, head coach of the women’s golf team, will take over the Blazers’ men’s program and will guide both programs going forward. Chad Dickman will step aside as men’s coach to focus on his duties as men’s basketball head coach and assistant director of athletics/facilities.
“Chad has done a great job in nine seasons improving the men’s golf program,” Hood athletic director Dr. Susan Kolb said. “The success from this past year will continue with Thomas taking over the program. Thomas has been a volunteer with the men’s program for several years, in addition to his role as the women’s head coach, and he understands the competition in the MAC as well as the recruiting landscape.”
Chatfield took over the women’s program in January 2019. This past season was the best in program history. Hood finished fifth at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships with a school record score for 36-holes. The team set individual records for 18-holes and the individual 36-hole record was also broken during the season. The Blazers obliterated the previous team scoring average by over 60 strokes and five of the top seven season averages in Hood’s history took place in 2021-22.
Chatfield takes over a men’s golf team that was fifth at the conference championships in 2022 under Dickman’s tutelage. Four of the Blazers’ top five players are expected to return, as are four other members of the 2021-22 team.
(1) comment
I thought Betsy Broadwater and Bresha Byrd went to state tennis tournament. Be careful of saying "first ever" unless you are familiar with players for the past. And in the days when Betsy and Bresha played, it was not divided into classes--it was a 1A-2A-3A-4A tournament.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.