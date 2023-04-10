SOFTBALL
Frederick 11, Oakdale 10
The Cadets were paced by Katie DeGirolamo, who hit a home run and a double in their first win of the season Monday.
Frederick’s Allison Livelsberger, Keiora Williams and Ava Sholter all hit doubles. Livelsberger earned the victory.
The Bears were led by Tara Sothoron, who went 4-for-4. Brooke Pellas and Hailey Zimmerman each had three hits.
Linganore 3, Tuscarora 2
The Lancers got a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, inching ahead en route to a victory in a game where no runs were earned.
Camryn MacKay got the win with a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.
Gracie Wilson had a hit and drove in a run for Linganore. Kylie Thompson doubled, while Alexis Hardy had a single and an RBI.
For the Titans, Avery Neuman went 4-for-4, including a double, and pitched a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts and no earned runs.
Mackenzie Facine and Ella McDonald each added a hit for Tuscarora.
Walkersville 10, Middletown 4
The Lions’ Madison Lepeonka went 4-for-4 in the win.
Caroline Hinkelman earned the win, giving up four runs on seven hits in 4 2-3 innings. She struck out three.
Karsyn Barrick had two hits with a triple for Walkersville. Hailey Putnam and Izzy Dietrich each had two hits.
For the Knights, Taylor Broadbent went 3-for-3. Sydney Leadbetter and Hayden Moxley each had two hits.
Catoctin 5, Williamsport 3
Meghan Gray had three hits, including a triple for the Cougars (7-1). Taylor Smith and Raegan Smith each had two hits, and Kassidy Kreitz doubled.
Smith pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Francis Scott Key 16, Brunswick 1
The Railroaders’ Emylee Minnick and Anna Putnam each had a hit.
BASEBALL
Brunswick 5, FSK 1
The Railroaders’ Tyler Lowery tossed six strong innings, striking out nine for the win. He added a double at the plate.
Colin Pearre and Oliver Ellison each contributed three hits, with Pearre driving in three runs for Brunswick (2-4). Koltin Boyer, Carson Eye and Joel Wenner each had two hits, with Wenner doubling.
Oakdale 8, Frederick 3
Britton Wildasin had three hits to pace the Bears to a victory over the Cadets.
Cole Swinimer, Cole Iapicca and Evan Shultz all had two hits for Oakdale (4-4). Jake McKenzie and Mathias Long both tripled.
None of Frederick’s runs were earned, as JP Shultz and Brady Bragg combined to strike out eight and surrender four hits.
The Cadets (1-8) were led by Tim Berry’s two hits, including a double. Coen Welte and Ethan Artis also singled.
Catoctin 17, Williamsport 3, 5 innings
The Cougars (10-0) collected 15 hits in continuing their unbeaten start, with Connor Crum and Garrett Worth getting four apiece.
DJ Shipton had three hits, while Joey McMannis homered.
McMannis improved to 4-0 on the mound, striking out nine and allowing two hits.
Catoctin 13, Morgantown (W.Va.) 3, 5 innings
The Cougars’ McMannis walloped a grand slam among his two hits in Saturday’s win. Bryont Green added three hits. Shipton, Brayden Grable and Peyton Castellow all had two hits.
Freshman Hunter Reed picked up his first high school victory. Logan Malachowski pitched well in relief.
Catoctin 15, Tuscarora 1, 5 innings
The Cougars’ Gavin Watkins hurled four shutout innings, while Joel Miller was strong in relief Saturday.
McMannis, Castellow, Reed and Crum all had multiple hits.
TENNIS
Boys
Linganore 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles: Anspach (T) def. Smarick, 6-2, 6-0; Mercier (T) def. Weigand, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Vlha/Morris (L) def. Anspach/Taylor, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Johnson/Rosquist (L) def. Verma/Lorris, 6-4, 7-5; Winkler/Boateng (L) def. Williams/Alvarez, 6-4, 6-0.
Williamsport 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Bauer def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-1; Williamsport won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Miller/Nigh def. Sullivan/Martin, 6-3, 6-3; Lane/Spielman def. Starliper/Torrado, 6-0, 6-2; Williamsport won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Girls
Williamsport 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Toms def. Glass, 6-0, 6-0; Williamsport won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Warren/Reed def. Troxell/Williams; Walsh/Mcarthur def. Holden/Muckner; Williamsport won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Tuscarora 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Gupta (T) def. Worley, 6-0, 6-0; Dhanireddy (L) def. Rivas, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ki/Martin (T) def. Ham/Mandava, 6-4, 6-1; Almond/Hughes (T) def. Benco/McCoy, 7-5, 6-3; Heare/Culler (T) def. Portillo/Contreras, 4-6, 6-4 (10-2).
