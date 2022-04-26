GIRLS LACROSSE
Frederick 11, Oakdale 9
The Cadets topped the Bears for the first time since 2012 on Tuesday night, using a three-goal run late in the game to break an 8-8 tie in a back-and-forth game.
Nicole Sibold paced Frederick (6-3) with five goals. Other leaders were Lizzie Goodwin (two goals, two assists), Reagan Hattenberger (one goal, one assist) and Caroline Layman (one goal, one assist). Goalie Ari Harrilson made six saves.
For the Bears, Josie Boonshaft, Paige Overeem and Allison Finley each had two goals. Goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra had seven saves.
Middletown 20, Walkersville 6
No Middletown information was provided.
For Walkersville, Chloe Gaines had three goals. Samantha McDonough added two goals. Natalie Meyer had two assists.
Urbana 17, TJ 1
No Urbana information was provided.
Patriots goalie Hannah Edwards had nine saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Linganore 16, Tuscarora 11
The Lancers received four goals and two assists from Kyle Gardner in the win.
Cole Stansbury added four goals, while Brian Bedard had two goals and two assists. Goalie Jackson Curtis had nine saves.
For the Titans, Matt Nichols scored a team-best four goals. Andrew Cramer added three. Koen Burdette contributed two goals and an assist, while John Collins had one of each.
Urbana 19, TJ 0
The Hawks were led in the rout by Ryan McNerney (three goals, three assists), Andrew Bennett (three goals), Hunter Bryant (three goals), Gavin McKay (two goals, three assists), Dylan Lange (three goals), Elijah Jean-Jacques (two goals), and Jacob Ward (one goal, two assists).
Carter Berg and Andrew Phillips combined for a shutout with one save.
Oakdale 19, Frederick 1
The Bears were paced by Troy Ulisney (five goals, three assists) and Shaun Wright (three goals). AJ Yuhas, Asher Payne, Christian Bass, and Drew Phipps added two goals apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.