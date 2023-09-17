CROSS-COUNTRY
Adidas Cross Country Challenge
The Frederick girls team won the invitational division of the Adidas Cross Country Challenge on Saturday in Cary North Carolina.
The Cadets scored 138 points to beat second-place Laney High School (Wilmington, North Carolina) by 30 points.
Scoring runners for the Cadets were Caroline Gregory (fifth), Juls Brawner (21st), Amelia Slagle (22nd), Mary Joy Johnson (44th) and Ysebelle Soto (54th).
Canton Wetzel (38th) led Frederick’s boys.
Cougar Challenge
The host Cougars swept the individual races on Friday, with Gabriel Riling winning to help the boys capture the team crown and Jenna Conley taking the girls race.
Catoctin finished with 24 points to win the four-team boys meet. Walkersville and Boonsboro tied for second with 59 points.
Urbana, which had eight runners finish in the top 10, won the three-team girls meet with 20 points. The Cougars were second with 43.
Riling won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 37.98 seconds. Catoctin’s top five included Santiago Canadas Fraga (third), Dennis Lease (fifth), Daniel Hoyle (sixth) and Seamus Riddle (ninth).
Walkersville was led by Akash Hirpara (fourth) and Luke Jolles (seventh).
Conley won the girls race with a time of 21:37.39. Aniston Casne placed ninth for the Cougars.
Urbana’s top five was comprised of Maya Osher (second), Audrey Borleis (third), Ava Lee (fourth), Keira Mistry (fifth) and Casey Willard (sixth).
FOOTBALL
MSD 14, California School for the Deaf Riverside 12
The Orioles scored a touchdown and got the game-winning 2-point conversion in the final two minutes to improve to 2-2.
Dwayne Collins scored both of MSD’s touchdowns. Zeke Ortiz ran for 65 yards on 16 carries and completed six of 18 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. Mark Gwynn III had four catches for 37 yards.
MSD’s defense got a crucial fourth-down stop on California’s flea flicker.
Jayden Orsi-Pedersen led the Orioles in tackles with 11. Ian Guettler had 10 tackles. Josue Sanchez had a team-high two sacks and finished with eight tackles. Zavius Junc had six tackles.
VOLLEYBALL
Faith Christian Academy 3, New Life 0
Scores: 25-23, 25-15, 25-21. New Life leaders: Maria Ricketts, 4 kills, 9 digs, 8 assists, 2 aces, 4 blocks; Mason Wilson, 12 digs, 3 aces; Naomi Quinn, 3 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Callie MacKay, 2 blocks.
MEN’S SOCCER
MSM 2, Fairfield 1
The Mount’s Ammit Bhogal scored the game-winning goal with 48.5 seconds left and just over a minute after visiting Fairfield had tied the game in the 89th minute.
The Mountaineers (1-4-1, 1-0-0 MAAC) earned a free kick from the left side to set up the winning score. Luc Holden sent the free kick to the goal and after Fairfeld keeper Victor Nikolov punched the ball, it went to Junee Lee, who headed it back towards the goal. Bhogal was in the right spot, knocking home the game-winning goal with his right foot.
Lee also scored the Mount’s first goal, collecting a long ball into the box from Mackie Sacarellos. Mount keeper Ethan Russell had seven saves.
Lynchburg 6, Hood 0
The visiting Blazers lost a non-conference match.
Hood keeper Nick Humphries played approximately 79 minutes and made seven saves. Jonah Erb played for 11 minutes with one save.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Fairfield 3, MSM 0
Mount St. Mary’s saw its two-game unbeaten streak snapped at Fairfield.
Arden Lembryk made eight saves for the Mountaineers (2-5-2, 0-1-1 MAAC).
The College of New Jersey 4, Hood 0
Two early penalty kicks for The College of New Jersey Lions were too much for the Blazers.
Hood keeper Brenna Ellenberger had seven saves in 90 minutes of action.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Hood 2, Roanoke 1 (OT)
Hood’s Kate Haufe smashed a cross from Abby Chiavetta into the back of the cage in overtime as the Blazers won their fourth straight by beating visiting Roanoke in a non-conference game.
The Blazers (4-2) also got a goal from Madeline Moreno and an assist from Bella Butler.
Richana Brown went the distance in goal, making one save. Natalie Badour and Bailey Oberholtzer had defensive saves.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
Manhattan Fall XC Invitational
Michael Chipi led the Mount by finishing fourth out of 189 runners at Twin Ponds on the Farm in Montgomery, New York.
The Mountaineers placed seventh out of 20 teams, and the Mount women tied for ninth out of 19 teams.
Elizabeth Freymann (42nd) led the Mount women.
